Debris-hit Chinese spacecraft returns after 270 days in orbit

As a return capsule is expected to endure friction temperatures exceeding 1,000 C during atmospheric reentry, the Shenzhou XX was deemed unfit for crewed descent, and the return of the astronauts was postponed.

On Nov 14, the Shenzhou XX crew safely landed on Earth aboard the Shenzhou XXI spacecraft, completing an extended 204-day mission.

Eleven days later, the emergency launch of the unmanned Shenzhou XXII spacecraft was successfully carried out, marking the first such operation in the history of China's manned space program, the agency said.

This spaceship will serve as the return vessel for the three Shenzhou XXI astronauts when their mission ends in April.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the descent of the Shenzhou XX spacecraft, the Shenzhou XXI team carried out extravehicular activities on Dec 9, capturing close-up images of the return capsule's damaged window using a high-definition camera.

They installed a specially designed device on the damaged window, effectively enhancing the capsule's heat resistance and airtightness, the agency said.

It added that the Shenzhou XXIII spacecraft, which will be used for a rolling backup mission, has already arrived at the Jiuquan spaceport, and the Long March 2F Y23 rocket that will carry it to orbit will be transported to the launch centre in due course.

China Daily

Asia News Network