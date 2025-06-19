Mengzhou escape trial lays groundwork for crewed lunar mission

The test represents a breakthrough in the country's manned lunar exploration program, the China Manned Space Agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

At 12.30pm, an ignition command was issued, and the escape engine of the Mengzhou spacecraft fired successfully. The spacecraft and its escape tower lifted off under the propulsion of solid-fuel engines.

Roughly 20 seconds later, the combination reached the predetermined altitude, and the return capsule separated from the escape tower. The parachute deployed smoothly, and at 12.32pm, the capsule landed safely in the designated test area, cushioned by an airbag system, the agency said.

China's last similar test was in 1998 for the Shenzhou manned spacecraft. The test simulated a zero-altitude escape flight of the Shenzhou spacecraft in the event of a launch pad malfunction of the carrier rocket.