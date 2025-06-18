BMC and Shanghai Municipal People's Congress renew MoU to advance human and urban development

The updated MoU builds on a long-standing partnership of over 26 years, dating back to the original agreement signed in 1999. The renewed commitment focuses on mutual exchange of knowledge in local legislation, urban governance, economic and social development, and capacity building for citizens of both metropolises.

“As BMC chairman, I am deeply honoured to lead our council members to visit Shanghai once again, and to sign this renewed MoU that reflects our shared commitment to sustainable urban progress,” Dr John said during the ceremony.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress for their warm hospitality. Shanghai is a vibrant and fast-growing creative powerhouse, while Bangkok is a lively city full of potential.”

“This partnership will serve as a bridge, connecting both cities in the development of our people and urban environments, allowing us to learn, exchange, and grow together in this era of change.”