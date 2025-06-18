BMC and Shanghai Municipal People's Congress renew MoU to advance human and urban development

Surachit “Dr John” Phongsinghvithya, Chairman of the BMC, led a delegation of council members to pay a courtesy call on Huang Lixin, Chairwoman of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress.
The visit also included a formal signing ceremony to renew the MoU on friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two legislative bodies. Representatives from the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress attended the event as witnesses.
The updated MoU builds on a long-standing partnership of over 26 years, dating back to the original agreement signed in 1999. The renewed commitment focuses on mutual exchange of knowledge in local legislation, urban governance, economic and social development, and capacity building for citizens of both metropolises.
“As BMC chairman, I am deeply honoured to lead our council members to visit Shanghai once again, and to sign this renewed MoU that reflects our shared commitment to sustainable urban progress,” Dr John said during the ceremony.
“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress for their warm hospitality. Shanghai is a vibrant and fast-growing creative powerhouse, while Bangkok is a lively city full of potential.”
“This partnership will serve as a bridge, connecting both cities in the development of our people and urban environments, allowing us to learn, exchange, and grow together in this era of change.”
The renewed cooperation comes at a symbolic moment — the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China — reaffirming a deep and enduring friendship and the importance of city-level collaboration in driving shared progress.
“Although Bangkok and Shanghai differ in geography, culture, and urban structures, we share a common goal — to create livable cities for our people. This collaboration brings us closer to that goal,” Dr John added.
Under the updated MoU, both cities will continue to collaborate across various areas, including smart city governance, environmental management, youth development, and the promotion of local legislative roles in improving the quality of life for citizens.
#BMC #Shanghai #urbandevelopment #cooperation #Thailand #China #diplomaticrelation