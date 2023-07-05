Repayment of BTSC debt not on BMC meeting agenda

During the meeting, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt will report to the council progress on six projects, but none relate to the debt that the city owes to Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) that operates the BTS Skytrain, the source says.

After the first meeting on Wednesday, the BMC will meet weekly to consider other issues. It is speculated that the Green Line debts will eventually be discussed, it added.

In June, Chadchart met with BTSC chairman and CEO Keeree Kanchanapas to discuss the accumulated debt of nearly 50 billion baht. BTSC management suggested that the city should pay the first portion of 20 billion baht for the cost of installation of a controlling system for the extension of the Green Line.

Chadchart had said when the Bangkok Council holds its meeting in the next session, the issue of the 20-billion-baht debt for the controlling system would be discussed.

Chadchart also said that the issue has been discussed by the special committee responsible for Green Line debt settlement five times already. It is up to the committee to submit it as an agenda item for the BMC ordinary meeting, he added.

The governor was hopeful that after getting BMC’s approval, the city could settle the debt using its savings, which total around 40-50 billion baht.