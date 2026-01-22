UN declares water bankruptcy era, hurting billions worldwide

A recent report from the United Nations has officially declared that the world has entered the “global water bankruptcy era,” a situation more severe than previous warnings. Many of the world’s water systems can no longer be restored to their original state, leading to permanent consequences for billions of people globally.

The United Nations compares the water shortage to bankruptcy, with two key characteristics: excessive water use and the release of pollutants beyond nature's ability to replenish, akin to insolvency. The second factor is irreversibility, meaning natural water sources like wetlands and lakes have been damaged beyond recovery.

Kaveh Madani, Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), said that water sources in most regions of the world are now barely recognisable compared with their normal state.

Madani explained that a crisis refers to an abnormal event we hope to recover from. However, the harsh reality is that many vital water systems have already “gone bankrupt,” and it is unclear when others will follow suit. Acknowledging this reality is a crucial first step towards shifting from a short-term crisis response to long-term structural management.

Currently, water security is in a critical state, with 75% of the world’s population residing in countries suffering from severe or imminent water scarcity. Additionally, around 4 billion people face severe water shortages for at least one month each year.

These figures show that the problem is not limited to arid regions but has become a global threat linked to trade, migration, and geopolitics.