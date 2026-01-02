2025 Thailand water quality assessment: PCD annual report

Top 5 Most Polluted Coastal Areas:

Chao Phraya River Estuary, Samut Prakan Klong 12 Thanya Estuary, Samut Prakan Dyeing Factory Zone (KM. 35), Samut Prakan Bang Khun Thian, Bangkok Tha Chin River Estuary, Samut Sakhon

Long-term Trends: Over the last 10 years (2016–2025), coastal water quality has remained relatively stable, with the Andaman Coast consistently ranking the highest.

However, high levels of nutrients and bacteria remain a primary concern, which could trigger more frequent "Plankton Blooms" if left unmanaged.

Surface Water Quality Results

The PCD also monitored 363 stations across 59 main rivers and 6 standing water bodies between January and September 2025.

Using the Water Quality Index (WQI), the results were:

40% "Good"

46% "Fair"

14% "Polluted"

0% "Highly Polluted" (No areas fell into the worst category)

Top 10 Best Surface Water Resources:

Upper Phetchaburi River Upper Tapi River Un River Nong Han Lake Phum Duang River Songkhram River Khwae Noi River Upper Lang Suan River Loei River Phong River

Monitoring over the past decade shows a slight upward trend in quality.

The absence of "Highly Polluted" surface water reflects successful collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and local communities in water restoration and monitoring.