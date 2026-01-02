2025 Thailand water quality assessment: PCD annual report

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has released its 2025 Thailand Water Quality Situation Report, revealing positive trends.
Most coastal and surface water resources nationwide remain in "Fair to Good" condition.
Data from the past decade suggests that water quality is either stabilising or slightly improving, reflecting progress in national monitoring and resource management, though certain areas require continued vigilance.
Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the PCD, stated that in 2025, the department monitored 210 coastal sites across six types of water usage zones using the Marine Water Quality Index (MWQI).
The assessment shows:
Top 10 Best Coastal Water Quality Areas:
Top 5 Most Polluted Coastal Areas:
Long-term Trends: Over the last 10 years (2016–2025), coastal water quality has remained relatively stable, with the Andaman Coast consistently ranking the highest.
However, high levels of nutrients and bacteria remain a primary concern, which could trigger more frequent "Plankton Blooms" if left unmanaged.
Surface Water Quality Results
The PCD also monitored 363 stations across 59 main rivers and 6 standing water bodies between January and September 2025.
Using the Water Quality Index (WQI), the results were:
Top 10 Best Surface Water Resources:
Monitoring over the past decade shows a slight upward trend in quality.
The absence of "Highly Polluted" surface water reflects successful collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and local communities in water restoration and monitoring.
Surin emphasised that the PCD will continue regular monitoring to provide essential data for national policy and wastewater management.
He urged the public and private sectors to remain conscious of their environmental impact to ensure Thailand’s water resources remain sustainable for future generations.