Cold surge from China to lower temperatures across upper Thailand, rough seas forecast in lower Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Friday that another moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system from China has spread over upper Vietnam and upper Laos and is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea today (January 2, 2026).

As a result, temperatures in upper Thailand are forecast to drop by 1-3°C, accompanied by stronger winds. Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North and Northeast, while the Central region, the East, and Bangkok and surrounding areas should see cool mornings, except in the lower South.

The TMD advised people in affected areas to take care of their health during cooler conditions and to remain alert to fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.

In the South, the northeast monsoon, which is currently weak over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, is expected to strengthen, bringing isolated thundershowers.

Sea conditions are expected to worsen slightly:

Lower Gulf of Thailand: waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers

Upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea: waves 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers

All vessels in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.