Year-end cold lingers in North and Northeast, with fog in parts of Thailand

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025

Upper-level winds and a weakening high-pressure system will keep mornings cool, bring patchy thick fog to parts of North and Central regions, and leave lower Gulf with 1–2 metre waves, rising to about 2 metres in thundershowers.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast for Wednesday (December 31). 

Upper Thailand remains cold, with a low of 14°C.

Mountain peaks and highlands will be very cold, with frost in some areas. Bangkok will be cool with morning mist.

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will see light morning mist, with thicker fog in some areas of the North and Central regions.

Conditions will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.

The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning, due to upper-level north-westerly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South.

Meanwhile, the high-pressure system (cold air mass) over the North and Northeast is weakening.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health in the continuing cold conditions, watch for fire hazards due to dry weather, and use extra caution when travelling in fog.

The north-east monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weakening, meaning the lower South will see less rain during this period.

Residents in the South should still be aware of possible thunderstorms in some areas.

In the lower Gulf, waves are 1–2 metres, reaching around 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers.

Thailand weather forecast: 6am Wednesday (December 31, 2025) to 6am Thursday (January 1, 2026)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning mist; thick fog in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • Mountain peaks: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 5–15°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 15–17°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
  • Highland areas: cold. Minimum temperature: 8–12°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning mist; thick fog in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Upper South: cool with light morning mist in the morning.
  • Lower South: thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, about 2 metres in thundershowers.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; more than 1 metre offshore, and around 2 metres in thundershowers.
