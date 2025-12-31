Year-end cold lingers in North and Northeast, with fog in parts of Thailand

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will see light morning mist, with thicker fog in some areas of the North and Central regions.

Conditions will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.

The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning, due to upper-level north-westerly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South.

Meanwhile, the high-pressure system (cold air mass) over the North and Northeast is weakening.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health in the continuing cold conditions, watch for fire hazards due to dry weather, and use extra caution when travelling in fog.

The north-east monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weakening, meaning the lower South will see less rain during this period.

Residents in the South should still be aware of possible thunderstorms in some areas.

In the lower Gulf, waves are 1–2 metres, reaching around 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers.