Upper Thailand faces another cold morning as monsoon weakens in the south

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday (December 29) warns of very cold conditions, particularly across upper Thailand, with the Northeast expected to be the chilliest.

Temperatures in some areas may drop to around 12°C, while Bangkok will feel cool in the morning.

The South will continue to see rainfall.

Next 24 hours: Southern storms ease, but caution remains

In the next 24 hours, rain in the lower South is expected to ease, though isolated thunderstorms will continue as a moderately strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South begins to weaken.

Residents in the South are advised to stay alert for thunderstorm-related hazards in some areas.