Upper Thailand faces another cold morning as monsoon weakens in the south

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday (December 29) warns of very cold conditions, particularly across upper Thailand, with the Northeast expected to be the chilliest.
Temperatures in some areas may drop to around 12°C, while Bangkok will feel cool in the morning.
The South will continue to see rainfall.
In the next 24 hours, rain in the lower South is expected to ease, though isolated thunderstorms will continue as a moderately strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South begins to weaken.
Residents in the South are advised to stay alert for thunderstorm-related hazards in some areas.
Winds and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are easing, with wave heights of about 2 metres.
The upper Gulf will see waves of 1–2 metres, rising to around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should travel with caution and avoid stormy areas, while communities along the eastern southern coastline should watch for waves breaking onto shore.
The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold, while the Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding provinces), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
This is due to a strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) still covering the North and Northeast, alongside upper-level northwesterly winds affecting upper Thailand and the upper South.
People in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to take care of their health during the cold weather and remain cautious about fire hazards due to dry conditions.
Bangkok and vicinity
North Region
Northeast Region
Central Region
East Region
South Region (East Coast)
Upper South: cool in the morning. Lower South: thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.
From Surat Thani northwards:
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards:
South Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.