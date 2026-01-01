Port Authority of Thailand wins 2025 SOE Award for organisational development, citing steady growth and sustainability drive

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has won the Outstanding State Enterprise Award 2025 from the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) in the “Outstanding Organisational Development” category, recognising organisations with strong capability-building performance and high adaptability.

The award was presented at the SOE Awards 2025 ceremony hosted by the State Enterprise Policy Committee Office (SEPO) on December 22, 2025, under the theme “Driving Society, Delivering Sustainability”. The ceremony was presided over by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas. Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of the Port Authority of Thailand, accepted the award at Santi Maitri Building, Government House.

The Outstanding Organisational Development award is given to organisations demonstrating comprehensive development capacity alongside the ability to adapt to continual changes in their operating environment. PAT said it has pursued balanced growth by pairing economic expansion with social and environmental stewardship, supported by business model development, the application of digital technology, and more efficient work processes—measures aimed at long-term, sustainable growth.