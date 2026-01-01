Port Authority of Thailand wins 2025 SOE Award for organisational development, citing steady growth and sustainability drive

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has won the Outstanding State Enterprise Award 2025 from the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) in the “Outstanding Organisational Development” category, recognising organisations with strong capability-building performance and high adaptability.
The award was presented at the SOE Awards 2025 ceremony hosted by the State Enterprise Policy Committee Office (SEPO) on December 22, 2025, under the theme “Driving Society, Delivering Sustainability”. The ceremony was presided over by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas. Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director-General of the Port Authority of Thailand, accepted the award at Santi Maitri Building, Government House.
The Outstanding Organisational Development award is given to organisations demonstrating comprehensive development capacity alongside the ability to adapt to continual changes in their operating environment. PAT said it has pursued balanced growth by pairing economic expansion with social and environmental stewardship, supported by business model development, the application of digital technology, and more efficient work processes—measures aimed at long-term, sustainable growth.
Kriengkrai thanked SEPO for recognising PAT’s potential, calling the award a point of pride for all staff. He said it reflects PAT’s commitment to raising operational standards and strengthening the organisation across every dimension, citing continued improvements in its overall organisational performance assessment (MOU) score, including full marks in the organisational strategy component.
He said the results demonstrate organisational improvements aligned with government policy, supporting the private sector and meeting stakeholder expectations through an ESG approach, in line with PAT’s vision of becoming a world-class port delivering excellent logistics services for shared, sustainable growth.
PAT said it will continue developing the organisation to modernise Thailand’s ports, enhance efficiency and international competitiveness, while further adapting operations to support sustainable development and contribute to the country’s economic progress.