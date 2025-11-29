Animals that represent foolishness around the world

From donkeys to ducks and even buffalo, animals have become cultural symbols for ignorance and gullibility. Let’s take a lighthearted look at these quirky animal associations and how they vary around the world.

The Donkey: The US’s Symbol of Foolishness

In the United States, the humble donkey has long been linked with the idea of foolishness. Known for its stubborn nature, the donkey often symbolises ignorance, especially in political discourse.

This stereotype may be influenced by the phrase "stubborn as a mule," but in a more humorous light, it’s also used to describe someone who’s easily fooled or naive.

Despite the stereotype, donkeys are actually intelligent creatures, but the association persists in popular culture, particularly when it comes to depicting foolish or naive characters.