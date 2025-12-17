Oil imported from Thailand can only be used in Laos, export to Cambodia is illegal

The amount of oil imported from Thailand to Laos remains consistent and has not seen significant increases. This was confirmed by both oil traders and the Customs Department. However, it was noted that daily shipments can vary, with an average of about 20 trucks crossing the Chong Mek border daily, although on some days, the number may drop to just five trucks, while other days may see as many as 50 trucks. Notably, between November and April, when the rainy season ends, Laos experiences higher demand for oil, particularly for the mining industry in southern Laos.

"I want to reiterate that the Ministry of Energy, oil traders, the Customs Department, and all relevant agencies are closely monitoring oil exports. The Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce has also confirmed today that oil imported from Thailand will only be used within Laos and will not be sent to Cambodia. The Ministry of Energy and all involved agencies will take every necessary measure to ensure that no oil is exported to Cambodia, in order to safeguard national security and the well-being of the Thai people," said Prasert.