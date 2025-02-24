Soft power is the driver of economic transformation, says Paetongtarn

This remark was made during the event “THACCA x Melco – The New Rules of Soft Power” at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.
She explained that Thailand is a nation deeply rooted in tradition, history, and culture. Our arts, cuisine, hospitality and way of life have made us recognisable worldwide, she said.
The premier noted Thailand's economic success in manufacturing and agriculture is no longer sufficient in today’s world. Instead, the future belongs to creativity, culture and human potential.
She asserted that soft power not only enhances global presence, but also creates jobs, attracts investment and expands economic influence.
To drive this transformation, Paetongtarn said the government has established the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, with a mission to promote 13 key industries – tourism, food, film, fashion, festival, sports, music, art, design, gaming, literature, wellness and performing arts.
However, she pointed out that these industries cannot thrive on their own because they require a strong ecosystem built on skilled individuals who can compete on the global stage.
“Soft power is not just about economic potential. It is about people. It is about empowering individuals with the tools, skills and knowledge to turn creativity into economic opportunity,” she said.
She said the government has launched the One Family, One Soft Power, aiming at upskilling and reskilling over 20 million Thai people by 2027. By investing in our people, we are ensuring that the foundation will be strong and the process will be sustainable, she said.
As Thailand has already established itself as the kitchen of the world, the premier said the government has planned to elevate Thai cuisine into a global brand of gastronomy, sustainability and wellness.
From traditional Thai massage to modern medical innovations, we are positioning Thailand as a global wellness hub offering not just treatment but an experience of better well-being, she said.
She also confirmed that Thailand is ready to showcase its strength globally, saying that Thai film, performing arts, gaming, music and entertainment industries are growing rapidly.
But to achieve success, we need to do more than just create. We need to market, promote, and globalise our creative industries, she said.
Paetongtarn stressed that soft power development requires collaboration between Thai and international partners to transform creativity into sustainable growth.
“Thailand’s soft power is not just about what we have. It is about what we can become. We are a nation of tradition and transformation, heritage and creativity, culture and business. And our time is now,” she concluded.