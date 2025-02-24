Soft power is the driver of economic transformation, says Paetongtarn

This remark was made during the event “THACCA x Melco – The New Rules of Soft Power” at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.

She explained that Thailand is a nation deeply rooted in tradition, history, and culture. Our arts, cuisine, hospitality and way of life have made us recognisable worldwide, she said.

The premier noted Thailand's economic success in manufacturing and agriculture is no longer sufficient in today’s world. Instead, the future belongs to creativity, culture and human potential.

She asserted that soft power not only enhances global presence, but also creates jobs, attracts investment and expands economic influence.