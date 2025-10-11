62 Thai hotels earn MICHELIN Key distinction in 2025 global list

The MICHELIN Guide has revealed its list of outstanding hotels in Thailand awarded the prestigious MICHELIN Key in its second annual announcement on October 9, 2025. A total of 62 Thai hotels were recognised among 2,457 hotels worldwide that received the distinction this year, marking a new global benchmark for excellence in the hospitality industry.
In Thailand, six hotels received the highest accolade of three MICHELIN Keys, 21 hotels earned two Keys, and 35 hotels were awarded one Key.
The MICHELIN Guide introduced the MICHELIN Key last year to honour hotels that offer exceptional guest experiences around the world. Following its debut in 15 destinations, MICHELIN inspectors assessed more than 7,000 hotels already featured in the guide to curate this year’s global list.
Hotels demonstrating remarkable distinction are awarded one, two, or three MICHELIN Keys, a new international standard recognising excellence in accommodation. The award reflects MICHELIN’s rigorous evaluation criteria, which consider elements such as design, service, and location to identify properties that provide truly memorable stays.
All recognised hotels are available for booking via the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile application, which also offer exclusive VIP privileges and personalised concierge services for discerning travellers.
Here are examples of standout hotels in Thailand awarded the MICHELIN Key this year:
The Siam, Bangkok
An oasis along the Chao Phraya River in the quiet Dusit district, The Siam blends Thai antiquities with Art Deco influences and lush greenery. Highlights include a Muay Thai ring, a riverside infinity pool, and Connie’s Cottage, a century-old teakwood house featuring a private pool.
Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Krabi
Set on the shores of the Andaman Sea, this resort offers ultra-luxury villas, bespoke service, and sweeping coastal views. Its serene atmosphere and refined design make it a destination in itself for discerning travellers seeking privacy and elegance.
Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (newly ranked)
Nestled within a private urban garden in central Bangkok, this tranquil retreat showcases understated luxury, spacious suites, and timeless elegance, offering calm seclusion amid the city’s hustle and bustle.
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach Resort, Koh Samui
A beachfront resort defined by minimalist design, private pools, and a strong sense of local identity. Its contemporary tropical aesthetic and warm service deliver an authentic yet refined island experience.
Dusit Thani Bangkok (newly ranked)
A legendary hotel reborn in the heart of the capital, blending Thai cultural heritage with modern sophistication. Its attentive hospitality and meticulous design details reflect a renewed commitment to Thai elegance.
137 Pillars House, Chiang Mai
A beautifully restored teakwood residence turned boutique hotel, offering lush gardens, colonial charm, and personalised service. Located in Chiang Mai’s historic Wat Ket district, it provides an intimate retreat steeped in history.
MICHELIN Key sets new global benchmark for excellence in hotel hospitality
The MICHELIN Key award represents a new global standard of excellence in the hospitality industry. Unlike conventional hotel rankings that focus on specific amenities, the award is based on five universal criteria, evaluating the overall guest experience in its entirety.
The levels of distinction are as follows:
Thailand continues to see steady growth in the number of MICHELIN Key distinctions, with 62 hotels recognised in 2025, a reflection of the country’s rich cultural heritage, design innovation, and dedication to world-class service.
In addition to the main Key distinctions, the MICHELIN Guide also presented four special awards honouring hotels that redefine excellence and creativity in the global hospitality scene:
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said the initiative marks a new chapter in the Guide’s 125-year legacy as a trusted travel companion.
“Just as the MICHELIN Stars honour the world’s finest restaurants, the MICHELIN Keys celebrate hotels that deliver truly memorable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create moments of wonder,” Poullennec said.
He added that the MICHELIN Key represents a new, independent global standard for recognising exceptional hotel experiences, highlighting properties that embody artistry, authenticity, and impeccable hospitality.
All MICHELIN Guide-recommended hotels can be viewed and booked directly via the official website and mobile application, with access to personalised concierge services designed to make every journey even more extraordinary.
View the full list of hotels awarded MICHELIN Keys here.