62 Thai hotels earn MICHELIN Key distinction in 2025 global list

The MICHELIN Guide has revealed its list of outstanding hotels in Thailand awarded the prestigious MICHELIN Key in its second annual announcement on October 9, 2025. A total of 62 Thai hotels were recognised among 2,457 hotels worldwide that received the distinction this year, marking a new global benchmark for excellence in the hospitality industry.

In Thailand, six hotels received the highest accolade of three MICHELIN Keys, 21 hotels earned two Keys, and 35 hotels were awarded one Key.

The MICHELIN Guide introduced the MICHELIN Key last year to honour hotels that offer exceptional guest experiences around the world. Following its debut in 15 destinations, MICHELIN inspectors assessed more than 7,000 hotels already featured in the guide to curate this year’s global list.

Hotels demonstrating remarkable distinction are awarded one, two, or three MICHELIN Keys, a new international standard recognising excellence in accommodation. The award reflects MICHELIN’s rigorous evaluation criteria, which consider elements such as design, service, and location to identify properties that provide truly memorable stays.

All recognised hotels are available for booking via the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile application, which also offer exclusive VIP privileges and personalised concierge services for discerning travellers.

Here are examples of standout hotels in Thailand awarded the MICHELIN Key this year: