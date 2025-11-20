Great flavours, modest prices: 137 restaurants earn the 2026 Bib Gourmand

This year’s list spans everything from full-service restaurants to humble street stalls, featuring 15 categories of cuisine. These include Asian, Southern Thai, Northeastern (Isan), seafood, Northern Thai, Thai-Chinese, contemporary Thai, contemporary European, Vietnamese cuisine and a range of local snacks.

13 New Entrants to the Bib Gourmand 2026

A total of 13 restaurants have earned the Bib Gourmand distinction for the first time in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2026. They are as follows:

Bangkok and Vicinity

• Jan by Khun Jim

A restaurant serving authentic Southern Thai and Thai-Chinese dishes, known for its use of freshly pressed coconut cream that elevates both savoury and sweet items.

• Kaew Loon

A cosy, home-style restaurant offering traditional recipes from Nakhon Si Thammarat and Sukhothai. Inspired by the chef’s grandmother’s cooking, the menu changes every two months.

• Ko Loon

A well-loved Hainanese kanom jeen shop celebrated for its rich and clear broth versions, served with tender stewed pork, radish and crispy pork.

• Sann

A restaurant dedicated to the rare flavours of Phetchaburi’s local cuisine, using high-quality regional ingredients. Signature dishes include grilled pork in toddy palm curry and river prawns fried with fleur de sel.

Ayutthaya

• Mae Yai Thai Custard (Phai Ling branch)

A charming dessert shop offering 50–70 varieties of traditional Thai sweets, all freshly made with rich, fragrant coconut cream. Must-tries include khanom mor gaeng, piak khao fang, tua pab and piak poon.

Chiang Mai

• Chavee

A warm, homely restaurant where every dish reflects childhood memories or traditional family recipes. The menu rotates with the seasons and the availability of local produce.

• Ueang Kham Sai

Showcasing heritage Northern Thai recipes handed down through generations, the restaurant relies on sustainably sourced local farm produce. Highlights include khao bai (sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf, filled with pork, fish or beef) and its signature beef hang le made with local brisket slow-cooked in a fragrant, zingy curry paste.

• Kong Kham

A straightforward Northern Thai eatery serving authentic local classics—from gaeng khae and fried pork liver with nam prik num to jor pak kard. Every dish is cooked to order.

Nakhon Ratchasima

• Nhab

A much-loved noodle shop specialising in beef and offal, featuring a clear broth slow-simmered over charcoal for a subtle smoky aroma. The must-order dish is the mixed beef bowl, combining stewed beef, fresh slices, meatballs and blanched offal tossed with dark soy sauce and fresh lime for a flavour that is rich, balanced and unique.

Udon Thani

• Pad Thai Bua Daeng

A modest, unassuming shop adored by locals for its fragrant, wok-fried pad Thai cooked plate by plate. Toppings range from seafood to various meats, all prepared fresh to order.

Phang-nga

• Krachang Khao Lak

A seafood restaurant serving ultra-fresh fish and prawns, often still alive before cooking—prepared in à la carte dishes that highlight the natural flavours of the ingredients. Standout dishes include prawn and bai liang coconut soup, and grilled turmeric-marinated chom ngam (local pompano) wrapped in banana leaf.

Surat Thani

• Thung Phangan

An open-air restaurant serving a limited number of meals each day, with a menu shaped by fresh ingredients from the nearby market and pier. Seasonal fruits and edible flowers from the garden accompany many dishes. Must-tries include fried net-caught pla sai and squid in black shrimp paste.

• Nam Phet

A restaurant showcasing fresh local produce, particularly its range of freshly pounded chilli pastes. A recommended dish is the tamarind-sauce prawns, notable for their fragrant aroma and perfectly balanced sweet-sour flavour.

About the Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand was introduced in 1997 to highlight restaurants worldwide that offer good-quality food at reasonable prices. Inspectors assess the cost of a three-course meal (or the equivalent of three dishes), with price points adjusted for each country’s cost of living. In Thailand, the benchmark stands at around 1,000 baht.

There is no fixed formula for selecting restaurants for the Bib Gourmand distinction, as each venue offers its own unique strengths. Yet every Bib Gourmand restaurant shares one defining quality: food that is approachable, accessible and delicious, offered at a price that encourages diners to return again and again.