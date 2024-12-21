Saha Group partners with Japanese firm to launch "Ragtag"

The Saha Group has joined forces with leading Japanese company World Co Ltd to launch Ragtag, a high-end second-hand fashion store, in Thailand.
This strategic partnership aims to tap into the burgeoning second-hand-fashion market in the country, driven by growing consumer demand for sustainable and stylish options.
The global second-hand-fashion market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a new generation of consumers who prioritise sustainability and responsible consumption.
According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global second-hand-fashion market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 12% from 2024 to 2027, outpacing the growth of the overall fashion market.
Thamarat Chokwatana, chairman and president of ICC International Pcl, a subsidiary of the Saha Group, said, "This collaboration reflects the Saha Group's commitment to offering products and services that align with the evolving needs of modern consumers who value sustainability. The entry of Ragtag will complement our existing portfolio and create new business opportunities."
Nobuteru Suzuki, chairman and representative of the executive officer of World Co Ltd, expressed confidence in the growth potential of the Thai second-hand-fashion market.
"Ragtag will play a crucial role in driving this market forward," he said.
Ragtag, a renowned Japanese second-hand luxury fashion store, boasts a strong reputation for offering high-quality, carefully selected and inspected branded products.
With 23 stores currently operating in Japan, the company has established itself as a leader in the Japanese second-hand-fashion market.
"This business responds to the growing demand of the second-hand market in Thailand, driven by a new generation of savvy and style-conscious shoppers," Suzuki added.
"Ragtag will offer Thai consumers access to beautiful and high-quality second-hand luxury products, enabling them to express their unique style while enjoying the benefits of affordability."
This collaboration is seen as marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable fashion in Thailand. By offering consumers access to high-quality, pre-owned luxury goods, Ragtag aims to contribute to a more circular fashion economy while providing consumers with unique and stylish options.