Saha Group partners with Japanese firm to launch "Ragtag"

The Saha Group has joined forces with leading Japanese company World Co Ltd to launch Ragtag, a high-end second-hand fashion store, in Thailand.

This strategic partnership aims to tap into the burgeoning second-hand-fashion market in the country, driven by growing consumer demand for sustainable and stylish options.

The global second-hand-fashion market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a new generation of consumers who prioritise sustainability and responsible consumption.

According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global second-hand-fashion market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 12% from 2024 to 2027, outpacing the growth of the overall fashion market.

Thamarat Chokwatana, chairman and president of ICC International Pcl, a subsidiary of the Saha Group, said, "This collaboration reflects the Saha Group's commitment to offering products and services that align with the evolving needs of modern consumers who value sustainability. The entry of Ragtag will complement our existing portfolio and create new business opportunities."

