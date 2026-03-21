Record-breaking Wireless Road land may hit 3.5m baht per wah in Dutch Embassy deal

Bangkok’s prime CBD land market is once again in the spotlight following reports that the Dutch Embassy site on Wireless Road could set a new benchmark for land prices in Thailand.
The plot, spanning more than 20 rai in the highly sought-after Lang Suan–Soi Tonson–Wireless Road corridor, is widely seen as one of the most valuable freehold land parcels in the country. According to Colliers Thailand, the site could command a market price of around 3.0–3.5 million baht per square wah, placing it close to historic peak levels.
At that range, the total land value is estimated at between 25 billion and 30 billion baht. If developed into a large-scale project, particularly in the ultra-luxury segment, the overall project value could exceed 100 billion baht, depending on the development concept and market positioning.
The site’s appeal lies not only in its location but also in its rarity. Large freehold plots in Bangkok’s core central business district are increasingly scarce, especially those with favourable land shapes suitable for landmark developments. This has made Wireless Road and its surrounding areas a focal point for both Thai and international developers.
Historical transactions underscore the strength of the market. In 2018, SC Asset acquired a 2-rai plot on Lang Suan for its Scope project at around 3.1 million baht per square wah. In 2020, Sansiri purchased the Sarasin Road site formerly known as HUGS Mall for approximately 3.9 million baht per square wah — a record at the time.
Despite official land appraisal prices in the area averaging about 1 million baht per square wah, actual transaction prices have consistently been significantly higher, reflecting the true market potential of the location.
The Dutch Embassy originally acquired the land in 1949 for just 1.85 million baht. Over the decades, its value has surged dramatically, mirroring the transformation of central Bangkok into a global business and luxury residential hub.
Wireless Road and its neighbouring areas have long been associated with landmark transactions. In 2016, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) purchased the Swissôtel Nai Lert Park site and the Promenade office building for 10.8 billion baht, later developing it into the BDMS Wellness Clinic. A year later, the former British Embassy site was sold for around £420 million, or about 18.6 billion baht, in a joint venture between Central Group and Hongkong Land — marking one of the largest property deals in Thai history.
Such transactions have continued to elevate the profile of the Ploenchit–Wireless–Chidlom corridor, attracting Grade A office developments, luxury residences and high-end retail projects. By the end of 2025, the area is expected to host more than 626,000 square metres of Grade A office space, alongside over 284,000 square metres of premium retail space and more than 4,000 units of luxury serviced apartments.
The district is also home to flagship developments such as One Bangkok and One City Centre, as well as ultra-luxury residential projects like 98 Wireless, which has achieved record resale prices of up to 1 million baht per square metre.
Colliers noted that land along Wireless Road, Lang Suan and Soi Tonson rarely changes hands due to its high value and the scale of plots involved. When transactions do occur, they are typically developed into large-scale mixed-use projects or ultra-luxury residential schemes targeting high-net-worth buyers from both Thailand and overseas.
Recent market activity also suggests that some land plots in the area have been offered at prices exceeding 4 million baht per square wah, although no transactions at that level have yet been finalised.
With limited supply and sustained demand from major developers, the Wireless Road corridor is expected to remain one of Bangkok’s most closely watched property markets, as investors continue to seek opportunities to develop landmark projects in the heart of the capital.