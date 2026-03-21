Record-breaking Wireless Road land may hit 3.5m baht per wah in Dutch Embassy deal

Bangkok’s prime CBD land market is once again in the spotlight following reports that the Dutch Embassy site on Wireless Road could set a new benchmark for land prices in Thailand.

The plot, spanning more than 20 rai in the highly sought-after Lang Suan–Soi Tonson–Wireless Road corridor, is widely seen as one of the most valuable freehold land parcels in the country. According to Colliers Thailand, the site could command a market price of around 3.0–3.5 million baht per square wah, placing it close to historic peak levels.

At that range, the total land value is estimated at between 25 billion and 30 billion baht. If developed into a large-scale project, particularly in the ultra-luxury segment, the overall project value could exceed 100 billion baht, depending on the development concept and market positioning.

The site’s appeal lies not only in its location but also in its rarity. Large freehold plots in Bangkok’s core central business district are increasingly scarce, especially those with favourable land shapes suitable for landmark developments. This has made Wireless Road and its surrounding areas a focal point for both Thai and international developers.