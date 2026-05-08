International Tea Day turns focus to sustainable production and trade

International Tea Day, which falls on May 21 every year, is not merely a celebration of one of the world’s most popular drinks. It also reflects the important role of tea as a cash crop, a cultural marker and a driver of sustainability in many countries around the world.

The United Nations (UN) designated May 21 as International Tea Day to promote sustainable tea production and consumption, while raising awareness of the importance of the tea industry, which connects the economy, society, the environment and the quality of life of people across the supply chain.

In many developing countries, tea is an important cash crop that generates income for large numbers of farmers, especially smallholder tea growers, who form the backbone of the industry. The designation of International Tea Day, therefore, aims to reflect the role of these farmers and support the development of fairer trading systems.

In addition, tea is more than a daily beverage. It is part of the culture, way of life and history of many countries worldwide, from Japanese tea culture and Chinese tea to tea in South Asia and Southeast Asia. At the same time, tea has gained popularity from the health-conscious trend because it contains antioxidants and helps support the digestive system.