An exclusive afternoon tea by Masanori Hata arrives at The Authors’ Lounge

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is welcoming world champion pastry chef Masanori Hata, winner of the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie, to The Authors’ Lounge, where he will present an afternoon tea shaped by his distinctive pastry artistry and finely judged balance of flavours from March 26 to April 25, 2026.

This exclusive collaboration invites guests to savour a thoughtfully composed selection of savouries, warm-baked scones and elegant desserts created by Chef Hata, whose work is internationally recognised for its precision, refinement and meticulous attention to detail.

Bringing his unmistakable style to one of Bangkok’s most celebrated tea destinations, Chef Hata offers an afternoon tea experience that feels both graceful and memorable.