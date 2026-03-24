An exclusive afternoon tea by Masanori Hata arrives at The Authors’ Lounge

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is welcoming world champion pastry chef Masanori Hata, winner of the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie, to The Authors’ Lounge, where he will present an afternoon tea shaped by his distinctive pastry artistry and finely judged balance of flavours from March 26 to April 25, 2026.
This exclusive collaboration invites guests to savour a thoughtfully composed selection of savouries, warm-baked scones and elegant desserts created by Chef Hata, whose work is internationally recognised for its precision, refinement and meticulous attention to detail.
Bringing his unmistakable style to one of Bangkok’s most celebrated tea destinations, Chef Hata offers an afternoon tea experience that feels both graceful and memorable.
The journey begins with a Floating Island sorbet, featuring bourbon vanilla ice cream and salted caramel, a soft and delicate opening that sets the tone for the courses to follow.
Guests can then enjoy a selection of finely crafted finger sandwiches, including Boston lobster with tartare sauce, spice-marinated smoked beef served with potato and sour cream, curry bread with celery and egg salad, smoked salmon with horseradish and cucumber, and chicken salad with creamy mayonnaise, spices and black olives.
Next come warm plain scones and raisin scones, served with homemade seasonal fruit preserves and a choice of Devonshire clotted cream, mascarpone cheese or butter.
To finish, Chef Hata presents a selection of desserts that reflect his signature finesse, including lemon mint pie, hazelnut milk chocolate cake, pistachio cake with cherry jam, apricot and pistachio macarons, hazelnut praline with caramel cookie, and brioche rolls with pear jam and jasmine cream.
Served within the timeless, historic elegance of The Authors’ Lounge, the afternoon tea also reflects Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s long-standing connection with internationally acclaimed guest chefs, alongside a tea tradition that has been passed down through generations.
Chef Hata’s visit further continues the hotel’s tradition of welcoming distinguished culinary talent from around the world as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.
Chef Masanori Hata’s world champion afternoon tea is priced at 1,980 baht++ per person, or 2,680 baht++ per person including one glass of champagne. It will be available from March 26 to April 25, 2026, at The Authors’ Lounge, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.
For reservations or further information, please contact Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, at +66 (0) 2 659 9000 or email [email protected]. Further details are available on the hotel’s website at www.mandarinoriental.com/en/bangkok/chao-phraya-river/dine.