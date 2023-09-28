Erawan Tea Room offers Thai afternoon tea set with organic, sustainable ingredients to delight Thai and foreign epicures

“I believe that the wisdom of Thai food is deep rooted in the use of ingredients, and to achieve that we need high-quality, organic ingredients from the best production sources all over Thailand,” says Chef It. “Here you can experience authentic tastes of Thai food that become harder and harder to come by, and rest assured that we are using the healthiest, best-quality organic ingredients and produce that we could possibly find, sourced directly from their production sites.”

At Erawan Tea Room, Chef It is bringing together his fine dining approach, his creative aesthetic, and his deep passion in Thai food to elevate the taste and presentation of the authentic recipes. Besides the careful selection of produce – such as rice from Yasothon, duck from Khlong Pai, beef from Sakol Naknon and vegetables certified by the Thai Organic Consumer Association (TOCA) – chilli pastes of various kinds, condiments and sauces are made in-house according to the chef’s recipes to ensure freshness and authenticity.

The afternoon tea set, priced at THB 680++ per person, is served daily from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Erawan Tea Room is located at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. It is open daily from 10am to 10pm. For information and reservation, please contact 02 254 1234.