Erawan Tea Room offers Thai afternoon tea set with organic, sustainable ingredients to delight Thai and foreign epicures
Erawan Tea Room, Bangkok’s much-loved restaurant and tea room with a view overlooking the sacred Erawan Shrine, has launched a new Thai afternoon tea set and various new dishes prepared with organic and sustainable ingredients from all over Thailand to delight food lovers, local and foreign alike.
Guests can now enjoy a wholesome afternoon tea set at Erawan Tea Room’s comfortable lounge that boasts ample natural sunlight, understated Thai-inspired décor and great view of the colourful Hindu shrine. The savoury bites, which are selected from the main food menu, include some of Thai cuisine’s most beloved, such as chor muang poo (steamed flower-shaped crabmeat dumplings) with natural dye from butterfly pea flowers to create the translucent purple tint for the delicate flour wrap; miang kham namtarn tanod, that uses organic coconut palm sugar, perfumed bitter orange instead of lime to deliver smoother sourness, and freshly toasted coconut flakes with nutty tiger peanuts; por pia goong or prawn spring rolls with house-made plum sauce; and satay moo or grilled marinated pork with peanut sauce.
The sweet delights in the set are Thai-inspired European desserts that incorporate distinctive flavours of unique Thai ingredients into classic confections. Not to be missed are sakoo piek nam kati or sago in coconut syrup using natural sago from Patthalung Province with unrefined sugar and homemade candied bael fruit, and the supple kanom mor gaeng puek with taro, lantar palm fruit and rich, toasty caramel topping. Other sweet treats include pineapple scone, kaffir lime whipped ganache, longan honey panna cotta, coconut and coriander macaron, sweet basil meringue tart and others that guests can choose to enjoy with fruit-infused iced teas as well as organic teas and coffee.
For an even more hearty Thai dining experience, guests can also choose from the à la carte menu which includes several new dishes. One of the recommended dishes is gaeng kua phoo bai cha plu (curry with betel leaves and crabmeat) with house-made chilli paste, premium crabmeat from Surat Thani, organic palm sugar from Petchaburi, small-batch fish sauce (Three Rabbits brand) from Trat Province and split gill mushrooms. There is also choo chee gung with tiger prawns from Ranong and house-made choo chee paste; lotus roots with kapi and fresh prawn with premium shrimp paste served with steamed hom mali rice from Yasothon; and tom kha gai bai makham on with organic chicken and refreshing tang of young tamarind leaves among many others.
Erawan Tea Room is now under the stewardship of Chef It, Pantit Jindajitawat, who is from the new generation of chefs that honours the wisdom of traditional Thai cuisine and organic produce from local farms.
Born in Bangkok and raised in a household with Issan and northern Thai influences, Chef It learned about food from his extensive working experiences in the south of Thailand, as well as in various upscale hotel restaurants and awarded establishments, including a one-Michelin-starred Thai restaurant in Denmark and Issaya Siamese Club, where he trained with Chef Ian.
“I believe that the wisdom of Thai food is deep rooted in the use of ingredients, and to achieve that we need high-quality, organic ingredients from the best production sources all over Thailand,” says Chef It. “Here you can experience authentic tastes of Thai food that become harder and harder to come by, and rest assured that we are using the healthiest, best-quality organic ingredients and produce that we could possibly find, sourced directly from their production sites.”
At Erawan Tea Room, Chef It is bringing together his fine dining approach, his creative aesthetic, and his deep passion in Thai food to elevate the taste and presentation of the authentic recipes. Besides the careful selection of produce – such as rice from Yasothon, duck from Khlong Pai, beef from Sakol Naknon and vegetables certified by the Thai Organic Consumer Association (TOCA) – chilli pastes of various kinds, condiments and sauces are made in-house according to the chef’s recipes to ensure freshness and authenticity.
The afternoon tea set, priced at THB 680++ per person, is served daily from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
Erawan Tea Room is located at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. It is open daily from 10am to 10pm. For information and reservation, please contact 02 254 1234.
