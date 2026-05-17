Makkasan train-bus crash triggers rescue operation and rail delays

Eight people were killed, and 30 were injured on Saturday (May 16) after a container freight train hit a public bus and several other vehicles near Airport Rail Link Makkasan in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district.

The accident involved freight train No. 2126, operating on the Laem Chabang Port–Bang Sue route.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said the train collided with a bus at the railway level crossing between Khlong Tan and Makkasan stations at the Asok-Din Daeng intersection at 3.41pm, causing a fire in the area.

The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) said the bus, registered 12-5641 Bangkok, crashed into an expressway pillar and caught fire after the impact.

Six cars, one locomotive and five motorcycles were also damaged.

The full extent of the damage remains under assessment.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and offered support to the injured, affected residents and all officials working at the scene, saying it hoped everyone involved would stay safe and get through the incident as quickly as possible.

Ratchathewi District Office opened contact channels for people who suspected that relatives or close acquaintances had been injured or killed in the accident.

Enquiries can be made on 063 918 7654, 081 336 0935, 081 258 1960 or via LINE OA: @RATV. At 10.05pm, officials were working to move the container train out of the crash site and said further updates would be given once traffic could return to normal.

The SRT said it sent teams to the scene immediately after the accident and worked with disaster-prevention officials, firefighters, and rescue teams to bring the fire under control and assist those affected.