Makkasan train-bus crash triggers rescue operation and rail delays

Eight people were killed, and 30 were injured on Saturday (May 16) after a container freight train hit a public bus and several other vehicles near Airport Rail Link Makkasan in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district.
The accident involved freight train No. 2126, operating on the Laem Chabang Port–Bang Sue route.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said the train collided with a bus at the railway level crossing between Khlong Tan and Makkasan stations at the Asok-Din Daeng intersection at 3.41pm, causing a fire in the area.
The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) said the bus, registered 12-5641 Bangkok, crashed into an expressway pillar and caught fire after the impact.
Six cars, one locomotive and five motorcycles were also damaged.
The full extent of the damage remains under assessment.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and offered support to the injured, affected residents and all officials working at the scene, saying it hoped everyone involved would stay safe and get through the incident as quickly as possible.
Ratchathewi District Office opened contact channels for people who suspected that relatives or close acquaintances had been injured or killed in the accident.
Enquiries can be made on 063 918 7654, 081 336 0935, 081 258 1960 or via LINE OA: @RATV. At 10.05pm, officials were working to move the container train out of the crash site and said further updates would be given once traffic could return to normal.
The SRT said it sent teams to the scene immediately after the accident and worked with disaster-prevention officials, firefighters, and rescue teams to bring the fire under control and assist those affected.
Six train services were affected and were waiting for the route to reopen: ordinary train No. 277 from Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) to Kabin Buri, which reached Makkasan at 3.44pm; suburban train No. 379 from Bangkok to Chachoengsao Junction, due to depart Bangkok at 4.35pm; special suburban train No. 391 from Bangkok to Chachoengsao Junction, due to depart at 4.55pm; ordinary train No. 282 from Kabin Buri to Bangkok, which reached Hua Mak at 4.38pm, six minutes late; ordinary train No. 284 from Chuk Samet to Bangkok, which reached Hua Mak at 5.36pm; and suburban train No. 371 from Bangkok to Prachin Buri, due to depart Bangkok at 5.40pm.
The SRT said some passengers may need to be transferred by bus, adding that it had coordinated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide buses from Bangkok station to Hua Mak station so passengers could continue their journeys.
Railway officials were assigned to assist passengers throughout the process.
The SRT Safety Centre is coordinating the response, commanding operations and monitoring the situation.
The railway agency said it was urgently investigating the details of the accident, the cause of the fire and the damage, while preparing to provide assistance and compensation to those affected under its highest available measures.
Passengers were advised to check train schedules and real-time train locations through the SRT’s train-tracking platform.
Anyone with information about the incident, or wishing to provide further details, can contact the SRT Safety Centre on 0 2272 5068 or 09 7070 1978, or call the 1690 hotline around the clock.
Chuchat Pramoolpol, secretary-general of the OIC, inspected the scene together with Rati Pimsamarn, senior director of the Benefits Protection Department, and OIC officials to monitor the situation and help facilitate insurance-related support for those affected.
Chuchat also joined Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and relevant agencies at the scene to assist victims.
The OIC said it had contacted the insurers involved to check policy coverage and speed up compensation, medical expenses and other assistance for the injured and the heirs of those killed, in line with their policy rights and conditions.
Initial checks found that the bus had compulsory motor insurance with Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited and voluntary motor insurance with Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited.
The OIC has asked the relevant insurers to expedite compensation, medical expenses and assistance as quickly as possible.
The OIC is also checking whether any of the victims held other insurance policies, including life insurance, personal accident insurance or other related coverage.
If additional policies are found, the victims or their heirs will receive benefits and compensation according to the terms and details of those insurance contracts.
The OIC expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed and offered support to the injured.
It said it would continue working closely with the SRT, BMTA, hospitals and insurance companies to compile information on the injured and the deceased, while fully assisting victims and their families with insurance claims.
Those affected, or their heirs, who have questions about insurance benefits can contact the OIC or call the OIC hotline on 1186.