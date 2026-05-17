Probe into rail safety warnings follows Makkasan train-bus crash

Police are also checking the coordination between the barrier operator and the traffic police responsible for clearing the route. Kitrat said investigators would establish whether the barrier operator had notified police, and whether railway staff who knew the train was approaching the crossing had warned traffic officers or drivers to move vehicles and evacuate passengers. A timely warning, he said, may have reduced the loss.

On whether the train driver should have seen the bus from about 500 metres away and whether that could amount to negligence, Kitrat said investigators must examine three main issues: distance, speed and timing. They must also determine whether any warning was issued for the bus to be moved from the tracks and how agencies coordinated as the train approached the crossing.

He said the bus driver was initially seen as potentially negligent because stopping across railway tracks was dangerous, although the facts and legal issues still had to be fully investigated. CCTV footage showed the bus on the tracks as the train was travelling on its normal route.

As public questions grew over why the train did not stop if the bus was at fault, Kitrat said the investigation would be the deciding factor. Police would examine whether the train driver had exercised sufficient caution, including whether the train slowed down, whether any warning signal was received and whether the driver was aware of traffic conditions at the crossing.

Kitrat urged the public to treat the crash as a warning, especially by avoiding stopping vehicles near railway tracks, even during congestion. He said traffic discipline and shared safety awareness were needed to prevent similar losses. Although accidents of this kind occurred often, he believed they could be addressed through stronger discipline and safety awareness among road users.

Anutin arrived at the scene at about 10pm after completing duties outside Bangkok. He inspected several parts of the area, including the point where the bus wreckage was being moved and the section of track believed to be where the bus had stopped across the line before the collision. He was briefed by Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat and Kitrat.

Anutin expressed condolences to the families of those who died and to the injured in what he described as a tragic incident. He said he had instructed agencies to give full care to all injured people, speed up forensic identification of the dead and accelerate compensation and assistance for the families of both the dead and injured as much as possible.

On preventive safety measures, Anutin said measures already existed under administrative agencies and the State Railway of Thailand. After viewing video footage of the incident, he said he believed no car or vehicle should ever stop across railway tracks, adding that the matter would have to be urgently investigated.

He said his question was the same one members of the public were asking: how there had been no warning that a vehicle was across the tracks, despite the train passing two crossing points less than one kilometre apart. Asok, he noted, was congested throughout the day, so investigators would have to examine why such an incident had not occurred in the past, why it happened this time and what had been different.

Anutin said the footage appeared to show that the train did not slow down, making that one of the issues that must be urgently verified. For the time being, he said, the priority was to save the injured and prevent further loss of life. Medical units had been told to care for all injured people fully, while the deceased should be returned to their families for religious rites as quickly as possible.

Regarding the police chief’s view that the evidence showed the bus had stopped across the railway line, Anutin referred reporters to Kitrat for that detail.