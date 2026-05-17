Makkasan police charge only train driver so far over fatal bus crash

Witnesses said traffic congestion had left vehicles stuck across the railway crossing. A motorcycle taxi rider said the bus could not move forward because cars ahead were also blocked.

The force of the impact dragged the bus and several nearby vehicles along the tracks before the fire broke out. Cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the collision.

Barrier controller questioned, but not detained

The railway barrier control officer, whose role has drawn public attention, has also been questioned by police about working procedures and whether proper operating standards were followed.

However, the officer was released after questioning and was not detained. Police said the details had been recorded in the case file, while further clarity on any additional legal action would depend on evidence and an official briefing by senior commanders.

Police still reviewing possible negligence

Investigators are examining several key issues, including warning signals, traffic control, the train’s speed, the timing of braking, and why the bus was positioned on the tracks during the traffic jam.

The Nation reported that officials are looking into possible negligence by those connected to the incident, including drivers and the coordination between the barrier operator and traffic police.

For now, however, the latest confirmed charge announced by Makkasan police is against the train driver only. Police said further charges will depend on the results of evidence gathering and additional witness statements.

Damaged vehicles sent for forensic checks

Damaged cars and motorcycles have been moved to the car park in front of Makkasan Police Station for forensic examination.

The wreckage will be inspected by forensic officers as part of the case file, while the bus and locomotive are also being examined to support the investigation.

Insurance and victim assistance under review

Police said they would ensure fairness for the victims and speed up assistance for the injured and the families of those killed.

Authorities are checking insurance policies for the vehicles involved so compensation can be arranged as quickly as possible for affected families.