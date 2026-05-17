Kunlavut targets third Thailand Open crown in Antonsen final

Thai badminton star Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn will carry home hopes into the men’s singles final of the Thailand Open 2026 today as he faces Denmark’s Anders Antonsen for the title.
The final is scheduled for 3.45pm on Sunday, May 17, with live coverage on True Sports 7, according to the tournament broadcast schedule reported by Sporting News Thailand.
Kunlavut is aiming to win the Thailand Open for a third time and defend his crown in front of Thai fans at Nimibutr Stadium, where the tournament reaches its final day.
Kunlavut booked his place in the final after a commanding straight-games victory over Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen in the semi-finals.
The Thai world No 2 defeated Chou 21-7, 21-19 in 53 minutes, improving his head-to-head record against the Taiwanese player to 3-5, Focus Taiwan reported.
The victory was especially significant for Kunlavut as it ended a run of three consecutive defeats against Chou.
Kunlavut will face world No 3 Anders Antonsen, who advanced to the men’s singles final after China’s Shi Yuqi withdrew from their semi-final.
BadmintonPlanet said the result set up a high-profile final between Antonsen and Kunlavut, two of the top names in men’s singles badminton.
In the women’s singles semi-finals, Pitchamon Opatniputh lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 11-21, 15-21.
In mixed doubles, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran were edged by China’s Zhu Yijun and Li Qian 17-21, 21-10, 18-21. BadmintonPlanet also reported that Yamaguchi and the Chinese mixed-doubles pair advanced to their respective finals.
The men’s singles final between Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Anders Antonsen is set for 3.45pm.
Fans can watch the match live on True Sports 7, with the first final-day match starting from noon.