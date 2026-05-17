Kunlavut targets third Thailand Open crown in Antonsen final

Thai badminton star Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn will carry home hopes into the men’s singles final of the Thailand Open 2026 today as he faces Denmark’s Anders Antonsen for the title.

The final is scheduled for 3.45pm on Sunday, May 17, with live coverage on True Sports 7, according to the tournament broadcast schedule reported by Sporting News Thailand.

Kunlavut is aiming to win the Thailand Open for a third time and defend his crown in front of Thai fans at Nimibutr Stadium, where the tournament reaches its final day.