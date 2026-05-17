Thai male stars command red-carpet attention at Cannes 2026

The Cannes Film Festival 2026, the 79th edition of the festival, has become another major stage on which Thai entertainers have made a striking global impression.
Thai male actors and artists, in particular, appeared on the red carpet in impeccably polished, internationally stylish looks, drawing continued attention from fans and overseas fashion media.
This year was not simply about “attending the event”; it was about showcasing Thai soft power through fashion, character and the individual charm of male artists, who drew the lenses of world-class photographers without pause.
Pirat ‘Mike’ Nitipaisalkul, the well-known actor and artist, appeared in a refined tuxedo with a timeless gentleman style.
The look projected a calm, polished and classic image in every detail, earning praise from fans in Thailand and overseas for an elegance that never goes out of fashion.
Kunpimook ‘BamBam’ Bhuwakul, a global Thai artist and member of GOT7, maintained an impeccable level of charisma.
His cool black suit amplified a global-star aura across the red carpet, with images from Getty Images going viral online immediately after release.
Metawin ‘Win’ Opas-iamkajorn also did not disappoint fans, appearing in a classic gentlemanly look, precise from every angle and fitting his status as a global brand ambassador.
Whichever way he turned, he held every gaze, with several fashion outlets naming him among the Best Dressed at this year’s event.
Norawit ‘Gemini’ Titicharoenrak, a rising leading actor, appeared in a sleek tuxedo look that was understated yet full of minimalist charm.
His clean-cut presence prompted fans to flood social media with comments saying he gave the feel of a leading man in a top Korean series.
Harit ‘Keng’ Buayoi came in a high-fashion look, adding touches with a neck scarf and jewellery details on his suit.
The styling reflected the image of a new-generation fashionista and brought colour to the Cannes red carpet in an eye-catching way.
The phenomenon clearly reflects how Thai male artists are rising as another important force in the global entertainment and fashion industries, not only through appearance and style, but also through personality, charm and online influence that can create buzz whenever they appear.
Fans described Cannes Film Festival 2026 as another golden year for Thai entertainers, with both female and male actors making names for themselves on the global stage with grace and pride.
The five Thai male stars, Pirat ‘Mike’ Nitipaisalkul, Kunpimook ‘BamBam’ Bhuwakul, Metawin ‘Win’ Opas-iamkajorn, Norawit ‘Gemini’ Titicharoenrak and Harit ‘Keng’ Buayoi, generated excitement on the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet with sharp, stylish and internationally polished looks, drawing attention from media around the world and reinforcing the power of Thai soft power on the global fashion and entertainment stage.