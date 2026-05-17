Thai male stars command red-carpet attention at Cannes 2026

The Cannes Film Festival 2026, the 79th edition of the festival, has become another major stage on which Thai entertainers have made a striking global impression.

Thai male actors and artists, in particular, appeared on the red carpet in impeccably polished, internationally stylish looks, drawing continued attention from fans and overseas fashion media.

This year was not simply about “attending the event”; it was about showcasing Thai soft power through fashion, character and the individual charm of male artists, who drew the lenses of world-class photographers without pause.

Pirat ‘Mike’ Nitipaisalkul, the well-known actor and artist, appeared in a refined tuxedo with a timeless gentleman style.

The look projected a calm, polished and classic image in every detail, earning praise from fans in Thailand and overseas for an elegance that never goes out of fashion.