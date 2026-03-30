Shizuoka's premium melons enter Australia's luxury market

The greenhouse melons, available for shipment throughout the year, have already been consumed in the Hong Kong, Singapore and US markets, among others.

The premium melon brand successfully made its first foray into Australia in late February after meeting the major farming nation's stringent quarantine requirements for fruit imports. The first batches of imported crown melons were delivered to local restaurants.

Trade between Japan and Australia is now tariff-free thanks to their accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.