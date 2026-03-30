Rodtang-Takeru rematch set for interim world title bout in Tokyo on April 29

The long-awaited rematch that boxing and combat sports fans around the world have been waiting for has now been officially confirmed. “The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to meet Japanese fan favourite Takeru Segawa once again in the second chapter of their historic rivalry, with a world title at stake in Tokyo, Japan.

The bout will headline “ONE Samurai 1”, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

This time, the contest is not only about pride. The winner will also claim the ONE interim flyweight kickboxing world title, contested at 125-135 pounds.

Looking back at their first meeting in Japan in March 2025, Rodtang stunned the home crowd by ending the fight early with a left hook, knocking out Takeru just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the opening round and leaving the Japanese star with a painful defeat.

However, Takeru regained his confidence after stopping Denis Puric by TKO in his next fight. He then declared in the ring that he wanted a rematch with Rodtang in a bid to win a world title before retiring from the sport.