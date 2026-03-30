Rodtang-Takeru rematch set for interim world title bout in Tokyo on April 29

The long-awaited rematch that boxing and combat sports fans around the world have been waiting for has now been officially confirmed. “The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to meet Japanese fan favourite Takeru Segawa once again in the second chapter of their historic rivalry, with a world title at stake in Tokyo, Japan.
The bout will headline “ONE Samurai 1”, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
This time, the contest is not only about pride. The winner will also claim the ONE interim flyweight kickboxing world title, contested at 125-135 pounds.
Looking back at their first meeting in Japan in March 2025, Rodtang stunned the home crowd by ending the fight early with a left hook, knocking out Takeru just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the opening round and leaving the Japanese star with a painful defeat.
However, Takeru regained his confidence after stopping Denis Puric by TKO in his next fight. He then declared in the ring that he wanted a rematch with Rodtang in a bid to win a world title before retiring from the sport.
Another issue attracting attention from fans is Rodtang’s contract situation. The fighter has said on his personal social media accounts and in media interviews that his previous contract with ONE has already expired, and that he is currently negotiating and reviewing the terms of a new agreement.
Rodtang has made it clear that he has no problem at all with the promotion. He also confirmed that the April 29 fight against Takeru will be a special bout outside his existing contract arrangements, and said he is now fully prepared and determined to bring the world title belt back to Thailand.
For fans wanting to follow the latest developments, ONE Championship chairman and chief executive Chatri Sityodtong is set to lead a major launch press conference for ONE Samurai 1, featuring Rodtang, Takeru and other athletes.
The press conference is scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026, at 2pm Thailand time, and will be broadcast live exclusively on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.
This is a historic fight that fans will not want to miss, as it will decide whether Rodtang can defeat Takeru once again or whether the Japanese star can gain revenge and capture the title on home soil. More updates are available on ONEFC.com and across all ONE Championship Thailand social media channels.