Rodtang training mate Nontachai Jitmuangnon to face Abdulla Dayakaev at ONE Fight Night 33 

Training alongside one of Muay Thai's most decorated champions has elevated Nontachai's game, as evidenced by his perfect ONE Championship record and increasingly impressive performances since joining the main roster.
The 26-year-old Thai striker's association with Rodtang extends beyond mere gym companionship. The shared training environment has helped shape Nontachai's aggressive yet technically sound approach, combining the relentless pressure that made Rodtang famous with his refined striking mechanics.
This development path has served Nontachai well throughout his professional journey. His Road to ONE: Thailand success, highlighted by four consecutive victories, demonstrated his readiness for the sport's biggest stage. Since transitioning to ONE's main roster, he's validated those expectations with decisive wins, including his highlight-reel finish of experienced Russian fighter Dmitrii Kovtun.
Standing opposite him on 12 July at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will be Dayakaev, whose own rapid ascent has been built on devastating knockout power. The 23-year-old Russian's seven victories in eight ONE appearances, with five stoppages, have established him as one of the promotion's most dangerous finishers.
Dayakaev's recent victory over former top-five bantamweight contender Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31 proved his ability to compete with elite opposition, setting the stage for his featherweight debut against Nontachai.
For both fighters, this showcase represents a crucial step toward championship aspirations. Victory could propel the winner into title contention and establish them among the division's elite competitors, making this encounter a pivotal moment in both careers.
ONE Fight Night 33 will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE's Facebook page, and ONE's YouTube channel at 8 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, 12 July.
Channel 7 will cut into the live broadcast at 9am ICT.