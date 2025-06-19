Rodtang training mate Nontachai Jitmuangnon to face Abdulla Dayakaev at ONE Fight Night 33 

Training alongside one of Muay Thai's most decorated champions has elevated Nontachai's game, as evidenced by his perfect ONE Championship record and increasingly impressive performances since joining the main roster.

The 26-year-old Thai striker's association with Rodtang extends beyond mere gym companionship. The shared training environment has helped shape Nontachai's aggressive yet technically sound approach, combining the relentless pressure that made Rodtang famous with his refined striking mechanics.

This development path has served Nontachai well throughout his professional journey. His Road to ONE: Thailand success, highlighted by four consecutive victories, demonstrated his readiness for the sport's biggest stage. Since transitioning to ONE's main roster, he's validated those expectations with decisive wins, including his highlight-reel finish of experienced Russian fighter Dmitrii Kovtun.