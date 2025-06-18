Who is Khliang Huot? The interpreter in the Paetongtarn-Hun Sen audio clip

The controversial audio clip featuring Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, has sparked widespread debate. Questions around the appropriateness of the conversation, its rightness or wrongness, and speculations about potential betrayals will, in due course, be addressed.
However, one aspect that many people are curious about is the identity of the interpreter, who facilitated communication between the Thai leader and former Prime Minister Hun Sen by translating between Thai and Khmer. So, who exactly is he?
An investigation by Nation TV has revealed that the interpreter's name is Khliang Huot. He is currently the Mayor of Chroy Changvar district and Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh. Additionally, he served as an aide to Hun Sen during his tenure as Cambodia’s Prime Minister.
Sources close to the Shinawatra family have disclosed that Khliang Huot is a familiar figure within the Shinawatra circle and among those who worked closely with former Prime Minister Thaksin. Affectionately referred to as "Director Huad," Khliang Huot held the position of personal secretary and has been a close aide to Hun Sen since his time as Prime Minister. His fluency in both Thai and Khmer made him an essential intermediary on matters involving Thailand.
Khliang Huot has maintained a strong relationship with Thaksin, having supported him during his exile by coordinating various matters and serving as an interpreter for both sides — Hun Sen’s team and the Shinawatra family.
As a trusted and close associate of Hun Sen, Khliang Huot is often consulted on issues related to Thailand, underscoring the high level of trust Hun Sen places in him.
Further reports from Nation TV reveal that Khliang Huot is also a businessman with positions in various Cambodian government agencies, though he is not known to have any business interests in Thailand. He is believed to be in his late 50s and has travelled to Thailand on several occasions.
Additional investigations by Nation TV also uncovered Khliang Huot’s connections to Wanchalearm Satsaksit, a Thai refugee in Cambodia who disappeared without a trace.
Khliang Huot is reported to have assisted Thai refugees who fled to Cambodia following the 2014 coup, providing financial support to Thai political activists in exile.
He has strong ties to several politicians from the Pheu Thai Party, as evidenced by photographs taken with former MPs, including Phayap Pankate, former MP of Singburi and former leader of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), Somsak Kiatsuranont, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Weng Tojirakarn, former UDD leader, and Jatuporn Prompan, also a former UDD leader.
Moreover, Khliang Huot has been photographed with former Prime Minister Thaksin, further cementing his ties to the former Thai government.