Who is Khliang Huot? The interpreter in the Paetongtarn-Hun Sen audio clip

The controversial audio clip featuring Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, has sparked widespread debate. Questions around the appropriateness of the conversation, its rightness or wrongness, and speculations about potential betrayals will, in due course, be addressed.

However, one aspect that many people are curious about is the identity of the interpreter, who facilitated communication between the Thai leader and former Prime Minister Hun Sen by translating between Thai and Khmer. So, who exactly is he?

An investigation by Nation TV has revealed that the interpreter's name is Khliang Huot. He is currently the Mayor of Chroy Changvar district and Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh. Additionally, he served as an aide to Hun Sen during his tenure as Cambodia’s Prime Minister.