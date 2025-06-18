Fans in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia to watch Premier League on Monomax and AIS PLAY

Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer at The Premier League, congratulated all partners who successfully acquired broadcasting rights in the region, emphasising the large fanbase in this area and the potential to leverage it for media growth.

He highlighted the milestone as a unique connection to fans in Thailand, with expectations for collaboration to reach the next level and beyond.

Dr Soraj Asavaprapha, Chief Executive Officer of JAS, shared the background of the rights acquisition, explaining that the process started last year with an auction, requiring careful study of the financial aspects and competition with major players. He also thanked his partners and stakeholders for their support in achieving this milestone.

"We believe that by working together, we can offer high-quality English football content, excellent commentary, and accessible pricing strategies, along with other incentives like lucky draws and film screenings. We are confident customers will be happy and enjoy the experience," he said.