Fans in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia to watch Premier League on Monomax and AIS PLAY

Jasmine International (JAS), the official Premier League and Emirates FA Cup licensee granted by The Football Association Premier League Limited, announced at the "New Season, New Home" press conference on Wednesday.
The press conference followed collaborations with several partners, including Mono Next (MONO) and Advanced Info Service (AIS), showcasing their readiness to broadcast the world-class football leagues.
JAS is committed to delivering world-class sports content to over 25 million households across three countries, targeting 3 million subscribers in the first year, with expected revenue surpassing 10 billion baht.
Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer at The Premier League, congratulated all partners who successfully acquired broadcasting rights in the region, emphasising the large fanbase in this area and the potential to leverage it for media growth.
He highlighted the milestone as a unique connection to fans in Thailand, with expectations for collaboration to reach the next level and beyond.
Dr Soraj Asavaprapha, Chief Executive Officer of JAS, shared the background of the rights acquisition, explaining that the process started last year with an auction, requiring careful study of the financial aspects and competition with major players. He also thanked his partners and stakeholders for their support in achieving this milestone.
"We believe that by working together, we can offer high-quality English football content, excellent commentary, and accessible pricing strategies, along with other incentives like lucky draws and film screenings. We are confident customers will be happy and enjoy the experience," he said.
The "New Season, New Home" event also revealed this season's package prices for the first time, with the Monomax app as the primary channel for live and on-demand broadcasts of the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup. Additionally, the AIS PLAY digital platform will be available on AIS's intelligent networks for mobile and home internet nationwide.
The package prices exclusive for purchase until August 9 are as follows: the Monomax monthly package is priced at 299 baht per month, or 2,999 baht per year. AIS customers can purchase the aforementioned monthly package for 199 baht per month or 1,999 baht per year.
The package allows access to all 380 Premier League matches, 63 FA Cup matches, 51 FIFA Club World Cup matches, every Thai League match, as well as films and series.
The event was honoured by the presence of legendary football stars David James, Ryan Giggs, and Robert Pires, who flew directly from the UK exclusively for this occasion.
The celebration featured a special show, "OneShot," by artists including Athiwara "Toon Bodyslam" Kongmalai, Nattawut "Golf F.Hero" Srimhok, the famous rapper, and the girl group THX.
The excitement doubled when Miss World 2025, Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, appeared in a special show with the Premier League Trophy, exclusively for this event.