Vietnam to play arch-rival Thailand in regional football championship

Vietnam's women's football team will renew their rivalry with Thailand in the group stage of the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 (formerly called the ASEAN Women's Championship) after an official draw conducted in Ha Noi.

Vietnam have won the tournament three times, while Thailand hold the record for the most wins with four.

The two strongest teams in the region will also go up against Indonesia and Cambodia in Group A.

In Group B, defending champions the Philippines will face Myanmar, Timor-Leste and powerhouse Australia.

Teams will compete in a round robin format in the group stage, with the top two in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The 13th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier women’s championship will take place from August 6 to 19, with matches scheduled to be played at Hai Phong City’s Lach Tray Stadium and the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province.