Vietnam to play arch-rival Thailand in regional football championship

Vietnam's women's football team will renew their rivalry with Thailand in the group stage of the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 (formerly called the ASEAN Women's Championship) after an official draw conducted in Ha Noi.
Vietnam have won the tournament three times, while Thailand hold the record for the most wins with four.
The two strongest teams in the region will also go up against Indonesia and Cambodia in Group A.
In Group B, defending champions the Philippines will face Myanmar, Timor-Leste and powerhouse Australia.
Teams will compete in a round robin format in the group stage, with the top two in each group advancing to the semi-finals.
The 13th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier women’s championship will take place from August 6 to 19, with matches scheduled to be played at Hai Phong City’s Lach Tray Stadium and the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province.
This year’s edition marks a historic milestone as MSIG, the region’s leading general insurer by gross written premiums, joins as the first-ever title partner of the competition, now officially named the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup.
“The ASEAN Women’s Championship is back stronger than ever. This is more than a tournament. It is a celebration of excellence, resilience and the incredible potential of women’s football to inspire and unite us all," said AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth at the draw on June 9.
“With MSIG as the first-ever title partner of the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup 2025, we are entering a bold new era for women’s football in our region.
"MSIG’s support reflects the remarkable progress of the women’s game, highlighted by recent FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications by Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia."
We thank the Vietnam Football Federation for hosting this historic tournament. We know the fans will show up, the players will rise, and the passion will be felt across Southeast Asia,” Sameth added.
VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan said: “It is a great honour for Vietnam to be trusted by the AFF to host the tournament. This is also an opportunity for Vietnamese football to continue to accompany and promote the development of women's football in the region. At the same time, we can spread the spirit of sportsmanship to a large number of supporters.
"We will tightly coordinate with the authorities, host localities and partners to successfully organise the tournament. It will contribute to promoting the image of a friendly and hospitable Vietnam to international friends."
Former national midfielder Van Thi Thanh said at the ceremony that Vietnam would meet with a serious challenge at the knockout stage.
"The group stage will be pretty easy for Vietnam, but the semi-finals are different. In the other group, Australia, the Philippines, and Myanmar will vie for the two leading slots. They are all strong, and Vietnam must top Group A to play the easier team in the final four," Thanh told reporters.
Meanwhile, former captain Bui Thi Hien Luong said the teams were divided equally between the two groups, with competitive matches promised in each.
"I respect Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia in this year's tournament. The semi-final matches will be balanced and interesting," she said.
"We have had no official information yet, but Australia often send their younger squad to the tournaments. That squad's quality will be suitable for our regional event."
"Coach Mai Duc Chung knows how to combine his talented players and adjust the line-up for the games. I hope that Vietnam will receive strong local support, and I believe in a victory for the hosts," she added.
Vietnam is currently at a 10-day training session in Japan to prepare for key international tournaments later this year, including the regional championships and the 33rd SEA Games.
In the last edition of the tournament, the Philippines clinched their maiden title with a commanding 3-0 win over Thailand in the 2022 final held in Manila.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network