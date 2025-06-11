Russian tourists still visiting Thailand, but Vietnam sees soaring popularity

More than 6.4 million Russians are expected to travel abroad this summer, a significant jump from 5.15 million in the same period last year, according to Artur Muradyan, Vice-President of the Russian Tour Operators Association and CEO of Space Travel.
He presented the figures at the le’TO 2025 annual tourism awards briefing, noting that the surge includes both leisure and business travel.
“We initially expected a 15% increase, but we’re now projecting a 25% rise in outbound travel by the end of the season,” Muradyan said. “This growth is being driven by several factors: a stronger rouble and lower airfares across many destinations.”
While perennial favourites like Turkey and Abkhazia remain in the lead, several emerging destinations are gaining momentum this summer:
Vietnam: Demand has surged 2.5 times, thanks to the launch of new direct and charter flights.
Egypt: The Red Sea is becoming a summer favourite due to expanded flight offerings from tour operators.
China: Travel to China has risen by 25% year-on-year, largely because of increased flight availability.
Other rising stars in international travel include Malaysia, Morocco, South Korea, Japan, and the Seychelles. Transit routes have also opened up access to previously less-visited destinations such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and parts of Indonesia outside Bali. Africa has seen a surprising surge, with South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania drawing unprecedented interest.
Closer to home, demand is growing for neighbouring countries such as Belarus, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, with many Russian tourists heading to the Caspian Sea for seaside holidays in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
One standout newcomer is Saudi Arabia, where a new luxury resort on the Red Sea is attracting attention.
The new trend: “I want to go where no one has been”
Alexander Musikhin, Vice-President of ATOR and CEO of Intourist, told KP.RU that Russia and China now have 96 flights per week, second only to Turkey. He highlighted Vietnam as a top destination that combines beaches and cultural excursions, while also noting a rise in demand for trips to Japan, South Korea, and increasingly, Iran, due to more direct flight options.
“This is part of a growing trend among Russian travellers—wanting to explore unique and lesser-known destinations. The geography of Russian tourism is rapidly expanding,” he said.
Most popular overseas resorts for summer 2025
Number of Russian tourists expected from June to August
Growth compared to summer 2024
Turkey – 3.15 million (+15%)
Abkhazia – 1.1 million (+7%)
China – 500,000 (+25%)
UAE – 450,000 (+20%)
Egypt – 380,000 (+45%)
Thailand – 260,000 (+17%)
Vietnam – 100,000 (+140%)
Maldives – 65,000 (+15%)
Indonesia – 55,000 (+10%)
