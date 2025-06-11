Russian tourists still visiting Thailand, but Vietnam sees soaring popularity

More than 6.4 million Russians are expected to travel abroad this summer, a significant jump from 5.15 million in the same period last year, according to Artur Muradyan, Vice-President of the Russian Tour Operators Association and CEO of Space Travel.

He presented the figures at the le’TO 2025 annual tourism awards briefing, noting that the surge includes both leisure and business travel.

“We initially expected a 15% increase, but we’re now projecting a 25% rise in outbound travel by the end of the season,” Muradyan said. “This growth is being driven by several factors: a stronger rouble and lower airfares across many destinations.”

While perennial favourites like Turkey and Abkhazia remain in the lead, several emerging destinations are gaining momentum this summer:

Vietnam: Demand has surged 2.5 times, thanks to the launch of new direct and charter flights.

Egypt: The Red Sea is becoming a summer favourite due to expanded flight offerings from tour operators.

China: Travel to China has risen by 25% year-on-year, largely because of increased flight availability.