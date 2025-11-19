Thai envoy: Korea investors still confident in Thailand’s potential despite global challenges

Thailand’s ambassador to Seoul, Tanee Sangrat, told the IGNITE Thailand-Korea Business Forum Bangkok 2025 that bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and business has moved forward without disruption, with both nations deepening economic ties since last year.

Tanee noted that Thailand hosted the Thailand Business Forum in Korea earlier this year, which resulted in a major investment announcement from a leading automotive parts manufacturer. Late last year, a Korean energy firm also committed to investing in Thailand. The collaboration is supported by partners including the Korea Industry Federation, Gero Media Group and networks from Korean industry clusters.

More than 100 Korean business leaders across digital, automotive parts, energy and construction sectors joined the latest visit to Thailand. Their programme includes trips to key sites in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), meetings with Thailand’s prime minister and inspections of industrial estates and Laem Chabang deep-sea port.

Tanee said the visit allowed Korean investors to recognise Thailand’s strengths in S-Curve and New S-Curve industries, as well as creative sectors such as film, digital content and advertising — areas in which Thailand has demonstrated strong capability and consistent appeal for Korean firms.