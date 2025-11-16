Ill Thai student flown home with Korean support

Thai authorities moved swiftly on Saturday (16 November) to assist Sirinya, a Thai exchange student from Chonnam National University in South Korea, after she collapsed in her dormitory due to a subdural haemorrhage.

Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, instructed Pol Maj Gen Kathathorn Khamthieng, Commander of Immigration Division 2, to deploy officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s immigration checkpoint to provide urgent, special-case entry facilitation.