Ill Thai student flown home with Korean support

Thai authorities moved swiftly on Saturday (16 November) to assist Sirinya, a Thai exchange student from Chonnam National University in South Korea, after she collapsed in her dormitory due to a subdural haemorrhage.
Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, instructed Pol Maj Gen Kathathorn Khamthieng, Commander of Immigration Division 2, to deploy officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s immigration checkpoint to provide urgent, special-case entry facilitation.
Pol Col Pongthorn Pongratchatanan, Deputy Commander of Immigration Division 2 and spokesperson for the division, said Suvarnabhumi Immigration had been in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Airports of Thailand PCL before the aircraft’s arrival to ensure uninterrupted medical support for the patient.
At 11.20pm, Korean Air flight KE653 landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Immigration officers boarded the aircraft to process Sirinya's entry directly at the plane and worked alongside the medical team to transfer her swiftly and smoothly, ensuring not a single minute of delay that might worsen her condition.
Sirinya’s return was made possible through the combined efforts of several organisations in South Korea. The volunteer group “Rhythm of Hope” at Chonnam National University, along with renowned actress Lee Young-ae, known for her role in Dae Jang Geum, contributed donations to cover medical expenses and transport costs, enabling her safe repatriation.
The Immigration Bureau stated that the operation reflects its commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of Thai citizens. The bureau pledged to continue performing its duties with dedication, compassion, and care for all members of the public.