As populations plunge, some rural Korean provinces court overseas Koreans to return

South Chungcheong Province held a briefing session in Los Angeles under the title “The best destination for reverse immigration and cosy life” in May. The province plans to sell unsold housing units to Korean residents overseas in cooperation with the Chungcheongnamdo Development Corp.

South Gyeongsang Province operates a long-term residency program that allows overseas Koreans to stay for a month to familiarise themselves with the area before deciding whether to move permanently. Participants receive living expenses in exchange for sharing their experiences on social media. Upon arrival in Korea, they are also offered transportation to their accommodation.