As populations plunge, some rural Korean provinces court overseas Koreans to return

Wonju in Gangwon Province launched a project titled “Experience Living in Wonju” on Oct. 26, inviting participation by Koreans residing in Australia. Twenty participants spent 15 days exploring the region’s culture by visiting Chiaksan National Park and a local history museum. They also attended lectures on reverse immigration, asset management and health care.
South Chungcheong Province held a briefing session in Los Angeles under the title “The best destination for reverse immigration and cosy life” in May. The province plans to sell unsold housing units to Korean residents overseas in cooperation with the Chungcheongnamdo Development Corp.
South Gyeongsang Province operates a long-term residency program that allows overseas Koreans to stay for a month to familiarise themselves with the area before deciding whether to move permanently. Participants receive living expenses in exchange for sharing their experiences on social media. Upon arrival in Korea, they are also offered transportation to their accommodation.
According to the Overseas Koreans Agency, 1,565 people who had previously emigrated returned to Korea last year. Of them, 56.3 per cent, or 881 individuals, were in their 60s or older. Those aged 65 and above are eligible for dual citizenship through the citizenship recovery system.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety designated 89 areas nationwide as population-declining regions in 2021.
Shin Ji-hye
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network