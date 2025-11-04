Dozens of S. Korean university applicants rejected for school violence records

Now, in an unprecedented shift in education policy, flagship national universities across the country, including the nation’s most prestigious Seoul National University, have begun rejecting applicants with records of school violence.

According to data obtained by minor Rebuilding Korea Party lawmaker Rep. Kang Kyung-sook’s office, six of South Korea’s 10 national flagship universities turned away 45 applicants in the 2025 admissions cycle due to records of school violence.

The rejections included two applicants to Seoul National University and 22 to Kyungpook National University — the latter of which introduced a strict, point-based penalty system for assessing disciplinary history this year.

The trend will become a new normal; all universities in the country will be required to factor school violence records into admissions beginning in 2026.

“This is just the beginning,” one admissions officer said. "The bar is rising and (school violence aggressors) are expected to take more responsibility.”

South Korea categorises school violence sanctions on a scale from Level 1 (written apology) to Level 9 (expulsion). While minor offences in the past were often resolved internally — with teachers or parents urging “reconciliation” — those records, from Level 6 and above, are now mandated to be written into a student’s permanent record.