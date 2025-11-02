APEC marks turning point in global order as US retreats and China champions free trade

Amid growing rifts in global commerce, Asia-Pacific leaders ended their annual summit on Saturday by adopting a declaration calling for more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable trade. The tone reflected a shifting balance of power, with China stepping into the role of free-trade advocate once occupied by the United States.

Hosted by South Korea, this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took place against a backdrop of tariff battles, export controls, and widening geopolitical tensions that have shaken confidence in global markets.

Days before the gathering, US President Donald Trump announced fresh trade deals with several countries, including China and South Korea, before abruptly departing Seoul ahead of the main event. Although Washington’s influence lingered in the final communiqué, observers noted its notable omission of terms like “multilateralism” and references to the World Trade Organization, staples of past declarations.