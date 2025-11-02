PM Anutin Declares Thailand Ready to Become Key Regional Economic Hub after APEC and ASEAN Success

High-level talks secure 500,000-tonne rise in Thai rice exports to China and push for enhanced trade and digital cooperation across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has returned from a major diplomatic mission, declaring that Thailand is firmly positioned to become the economic centre of the region following productive meetings at the ASEAN Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Speaking after trips to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Gyeongju, South Korea, Anutin, who also serves as Minister of the Interior, announced the successful outcome of discussions with 15 world leaders, three international organisations, and over 20 top corporate executives.

He stressed that the resulting agreements would directly translate into economic opportunities and revenue for the Thai population.