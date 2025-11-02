PM Anutin Declares Thailand Ready to Become Key Regional Economic Hub after APEC and ASEAN Success

High-level talks secure 500,000-tonne rise in Thai rice exports to China and push for enhanced trade and digital cooperation across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has returned from a major diplomatic mission, declaring that Thailand is firmly positioned to become the economic centre of the region following productive meetings at the ASEAN Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
Speaking after trips to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Gyeongju, South Korea, Anutin, who also serves as Minister of the Interior, announced the successful outcome of discussions with 15 world leaders, three international organisations, and over 20 top corporate executives.
He stressed that the resulting agreements would directly translate into economic opportunities and revenue for the Thai population.
The government has established four core strategic pillars to solidify Thailand's role as the "Centre of the Region": food security, logistics, digital economy, and the green economy.
Key breakthroughs achieved during the mission included:
Trade Victory with China: A significant agreement was reached with China to increase the import quota for Thai rice by 500,000 tonnes, alongside promises of support for Thailand's tourism sector.
Labour and Tourism: Progress was made in increasing the quota for Thai workers in South Korea and expanding tourism cooperation with Canada.
Market Access: Discussions advanced the push to open up new markets for Thai agricultural goods and promote products in Malaysia.
The Prime Minister also confirmed important bilateral agreements, including cooperation with Singapore on rice trade, the review of the ASEAN–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and partnerships with Brunei on Halal food, wellness tourism, and high-tech investment.
Beyond economic gains, Anutin reported strong backing from multiple nations, including the US, China, Canada, South Korea, and Australia, for Thailand’s initiative to bolster cooperation in tackling transnational crime.
He confirmed that his meetings with leaders from both the United States and China were positive, with all parties agreeing on the need to promote global economic stability and strong international relations.
Concluding his statement, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that the entire mission was conducted with the nation's best interests at heart, adhering strictly to the principles of integrity, transparency, and Thai law.
He expressed confidence that these new collaborations will lead to a secure and sustainable improvement in the quality of life for all Thai citizens.