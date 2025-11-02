Anutin insists public must be consulted before reopening border

Addressing concerns about losing Ta Kwai Temple, the prime minister reaffirmed that Thailand and Cambodia would continue resolving border issues through established mechanisms — the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), the Regional Border Committee (RBC), and the General Border Committee (GBC) — as reaffirmed in the recent declaration.

Addressing criticism that the Thai military relied on donated equipment from a foundation linked to social activist Gunnathat “Gun Jompalang” Pongpaiboonwet, Anutin emphasised that the Defence Ministry’s budget remained among the largest in the country.

He said he had never heard of the armed forces seeking weapons or accepting donations due to a lack of funds, adding that such contributions simply reflected the unity and patriotism of the Thai people.

“When disputes arise, the people’s hearts unite,” he said, noting the overwhelming public support, including supplies sent to evacuation centres.

As for rumours about reopening border checkpoints with Cambodia, Anutin dismissed them, saying he had not held any such discussions. “If I remain in government, no border checkpoint will reopen without public consent,” he stressed. “The government must listen to the people first and ensure national security risks have subsided.”

Regarding the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, Anutin said the process would follow established procedures. Reports that the detainees had sought asylum were untrue and not part of the bilateral declaration.

He said Thai authorities would assess each case in coordination with Cambodia and act according to international regulations. If the 18 officers were deemed of no further use to Thailand, they would be repatriated.

Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen elaborated that the release of the 18 Cambodian soldiers was part of the agreed disarmament framework, implemented in three stages.

In the first 21 days, Cambodia must withdraw high-impact weapons such as BM-21 rocket launchers and 155mm artillery to their bases, with Thailand doing the same. The process is being monitored by the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) from both countries to ensure neutrality and transparency.

Further progress will depend on Cambodia’s compliance with weapons withdrawal and landmine-removal commitments, he added.