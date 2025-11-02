Thai Commerce Minister Vows Return to Global Stage After Key ASEAN and APEC Wins

Thailand chairs ambitious new digital trade framework and repositions itself as a global food security hub following high-level summits in South Korea and Malaysia.

Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has announced a successful diplomatic push, declaring that the country has re-established its presence on the world trade stage following a series of high-level meetings at the ASEAN Summit and the APEC forum.

Speaking after returning from Gyeongju, South Korea, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and a multi-ministerial delegation, Suphajee emphasised the urgent need for new global alliances in light of shifting geopolitical and economic power dynamics.

The government is actively repositioning Thailand’s economic identity, particularly in the agricultural sector.

The strategy is moving beyond simply exporting raw commodities like rice and rubber towards establishing the nation as the "Food Security Hub of the World".