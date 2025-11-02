Thai Commerce Minister Vows Return to Global Stage After Key ASEAN and APEC Wins

Thailand chairs ambitious new digital trade framework and repositions itself as a global food security hub following high-level summits in South Korea and Malaysia.
Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has announced a successful diplomatic push, declaring that the country has re-established its presence on the world trade stage following a series of high-level meetings at the ASEAN Summit and the APEC forum.
Speaking after returning from Gyeongju, South Korea, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and a multi-ministerial delegation, Suphajee emphasised the urgent need for new global alliances in light of shifting geopolitical and economic power dynamics.
The government is actively repositioning Thailand’s economic identity, particularly in the agricultural sector.
The strategy is moving beyond simply exporting raw commodities like rice and rubber towards establishing the nation as the "Food Security Hub of the World".
“When we communicate this position on the international stage, it garners significant interest because all countries are looking for long-term food security, and Thailand possesses the potential and readiness in this regard,” Suphajee stated.
In addition to agricultural policy, the Commerce Ministry is taking a leading role in shaping the region's digital future.
Thailand is currently chairing the drafting of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), an ambitious project aimed at linking digital data exchange across the region.
The minister noted that if successful, ASEAN would become the first region globally to have such a comprehensive digital framework, significantly boosting its stature on the world stage.
An agreement is targeted for April next year, following further discussions in November.
Suphajee confirmed that the Thai delegation held productive bilateral talks with ministers from five countries to explore new markets.
Furthermore, the delegation engaged with three major international bodies: the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Trade Organization (WTO), all of which agreed to pursue shared economic and trade objectives with Thailand.
The minister concluded by expressing optimism, noting that the delegation's presentations on Thailand's economic vision—based on the "Quick Big Win" policy of short-term stimulus and long-term foundational growth—have sparked fresh international interest.
“This is a positive sign that Thailand is once again a focus of global attention, and we will continue to push forward trade to help our citizens as much as possible,” she said.