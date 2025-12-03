ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway closes off a successful year with over 600 rai Sold, representing 40% of total area

To date, ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway has attracted major clients and investors across sectors including advanced electronics, semiconductors, data centres, retail, and manufacturing. Notable examples include Infineon Technologies Manufacturing (Thailand) LTD., part of Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader from Germany, and Mr. D.I.Y. Holdings (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a leading home improvement and lifestyle retailer in Thailand. The entry of these international clients highlights the confidence in ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway and its ability to support diverse business sectors.

ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway continues to attract potential investors from the region through roadshows in strategic markets such as Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan, advancing Thailand’s ambitions as a global investment hub. The project remains committed to its role in contributing to the country’s economic growth by attracting high-potential industrial and technology investments, and helping Thailand’s industries advance sustainably.