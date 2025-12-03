ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway closes off a successful year with over 600 rai Sold, representing 40% of total area

This achievement reflects strong confidence and interest from both domestic and international investors, solidifying its position as a hub for innovation and future-ready industrial production. Since its official launch in February 2025, ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway has stood out for its strategic location along Bangna-Trad Road at KM 32 in Samut Prakan Province that has excellent connectivity to the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway, Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Laem Chabang Port. The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) had recently approved the ARAYA Industrial Estate as a SMART I.E.–certified smart industrial estate) covering 1,891 rai, fully capable of accommodating target industries of the future. This recognition elevates Thailand’s industrial estates to compete on a global stage.
Kamonkarn Kongkathong, Managing Director of ARAYA Land Development Company Limited, stated, “This year’s outstanding achievements reflect our vision of developing ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway into a comprehensive and advanced Industrial-Tech Ecosystem. The recognition as a SMART I.E. Industrial Estate further underscores our commitment to setting new standards for Thailand’s industrial estates. By implementing smart practices across the dimensions of facilities, IT, energy, economy, good corporate governance, living, and workforce development, we are shaping an innovation-driven ecosystem designed for the industries of the future. Our strategic location on Bangna-Trad Road KM 32 has also strengthened investor interest, attracting leading international companies seeking the right combination of technology readiness, logistics advantages, sustainability, and talent in one destination. ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway is more than just an industrial estate, it is a fully integrated industrial and innovation city ecosystem poised to elevate Thai industries onto the global stage.”
To date, ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway has attracted major clients and investors across sectors including advanced electronics, semiconductors, data centres, retail, and manufacturing. Notable examples include Infineon Technologies Manufacturing (Thailand) LTD., part of Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader from Germany, and Mr. D.I.Y. Holdings (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a leading home improvement and lifestyle retailer in Thailand. The entry of these international clients highlights the confidence in ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway and its ability to support diverse business sectors.
ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway continues to attract potential investors from the region through roadshows in strategic markets such as Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan, advancing Thailand’s ambitions as a global investment hub. The project remains committed to its role in contributing to the country’s economic growth by attracting high-potential industrial and technology investments, and helping Thailand’s industries advance sustainably.