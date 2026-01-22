Online policy poll: charter change and Thai-Cambodia MOU top netizens’ agenda

RealWatch Lab, the research and data analytics unit of Real Smart Plc, said its social listening analysis of more than 170,000 messages posted between January 1-21, 2026 found that online discussion of election-related policies was dominated by the constitution amendment debate and the Thai-Cambodia MOU issue, which ranked first in overall attention.
Based on 170,226 messages, the five policy themes that drew the most “social voice” were:
- Constitution amendments & Thai-Cambodia MOU (36%)
Hot issues: concerns about changes to Sections 1 and 2, links drawn to Section 112, and approaches to managing overlapping areas cited as MOU 43/44.
- Security and sovereignty (28%)
Hot issues: military-related policies, safeguarding Thai territory in the Thai-Cambodia context, and defence budget allocation.
- Political transparency (15%)
Hot issues: demands that parties be “clean”, not tied to grey capital or scam networks, and calls for a serious anti-corruption drive.
- Economy and cost of living (14%)
Hot issues: support for vulnerable and grassroots groups, agricultural prices, and reducing inequality.
- Education and public health (7%)
Hot issues: reducing school dropouts and extending the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.