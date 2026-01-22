null

Online policy poll: charter change and Thai-Cambodia MOU top netizens’ agenda

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

RealWatch Lab analysed 170,226 social-media posts (Jan 1-21, 2026) and found “constitution change & Thai-Cambodia MOU” ranked first at 36%, followed by sovereignty and political integrity.

RealWatch Lab, the research and data analytics unit of Real Smart Plc, said its social listening analysis of more than 170,000 messages posted between January 1-21, 2026 found that online discussion of election-related policies was dominated by the constitution amendment debate and the Thai-Cambodia MOU issue, which ranked first in overall attention.

Based on 170,226 messages, the five policy themes that drew the most “social voice” were:

  1. Constitution amendments & Thai-Cambodia MOU (36%)
    Hot issues: concerns about changes to Sections 1 and 2, links drawn to Section 112, and approaches to managing overlapping areas cited as MOU 43/44.
  2. Security and sovereignty (28%)
    Hot issues: military-related policies, safeguarding Thai territory in the Thai-Cambodia context, and defence budget allocation.
  3. Political transparency (15%)
    Hot issues: demands that parties be “clean”, not tied to grey capital or scam networks, and calls for a serious anti-corruption drive.
  4. Economy and cost of living (14%)
    Hot issues: support for vulnerable and grassroots groups, agricultural prices, and reducing inequality.
  5. Education and public health (7%)
    Hot issues: reducing school dropouts and extending the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.
