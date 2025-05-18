Younger generations prefer renting property, driving 4–9% yields

A recent survey conducted by LWS Wisdom and Solutions, a management consulting firm, reveals that over 66% of Gen Z and Gen Y are opting to rent rather than buy residential properties. This shift signifies a structural transformation in Thailand’s real estate market.

This trend not only highlights changing consumer behaviour but also presents fresh investment opportunities. As real estate evolves from being a “home of one’s own” to a “source of returns.”

Praphansak Rakchaiwan, chief executive of LWS, notes that this movement aligns with findings from Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), which indicate a continued decline in property ownership transfers in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.