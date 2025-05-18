Younger generations prefer renting property, driving 4–9% yields

A recent survey conducted by LWS Wisdom and Solutions, a management consulting firm, reveals that over 66% of Gen Z and Gen Y are opting to rent rather than buy residential properties. This shift signifies a structural transformation in Thailand’s real estate market.
This trend not only highlights changing consumer behaviour but also presents fresh investment opportunities. As real estate evolves from being a “home of one’s own” to a “source of returns.”
Praphansak Rakchaiwan, chief executive of LWS, notes that this movement aligns with findings from Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), which indicate a continued decline in property ownership transfers in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.
Several key factors drive this shift:
This trend creates lucrative opportunities for real estate investors. Praphansak highlights that the “buy-to-let” model is becoming increasingly attractive, with rental investments delivering annual returns of 4–9%. Condominiums priced at 1–2 million baht can generate rental income ranging from 5,000–10,000 baht per month.
With low deposit interest rates and high stock market risks, rental properties offer a balance of stable income and low risk. Developers and investors are responding with tailored solutions, including:
Additionally, small-scale investors can acquire units and entrust companies to manage tenancy agreements and rental administration, with guaranteed returns.