Secondhand homes and condos drive Thai property revival

Another important perspective comes from Prawit Anusiri, President of the Thai Real Estate Brokers Association, who revealed that there are currently over 1.4 million vacant homes in the Thai market. Of these, around 400,000 units are new builds, while 800,000 to 900,000 units are secondhand properties, with a combined market value exceeding 1 trillion baht. A significant portion of these assets is held by banks and the Legal Execution Department. Government measures, he added, have played a key role in stimulating this segment, contributing to a 30% market growth.

Among the most impactful policies is the reduction of transfer and mortgage fees to just 0.01%, drastically lowering transaction costs. This has opened the door for small-scale investors, particularly salaried employees and freelancers, including doctors, engineers, and architects, to enter the secondhand property market more seriously, in some cases even turning it into a primary source of income.

Secondhand homes are no longer just old assets — they’re new business opportunities

Secondhand properties not only offer more attractive pricing, but also enjoy prime urban locations that are increasingly scarce in the new-home market. Financially, these properties often come with built-in advantages: no need for a down payment, and easier bank financing due to the asset already being within the financial system. It's no surprise, then, that even large developers have started entering the secondhand segment.

One notable example is AP Thailand, which has launched a new business unit called HOMERUN, a Proptech venture focused on managing and revitalising secondhand properties. The company buys, renovates, and resells homes in central urban locations, combining digital technology and real estate insight to better serve both sellers and buyers looking for affordable, move-in-ready homes without the hassle of renovation.

“Land in prime city areas is increasingly expensive and scarce,” AP’s spokesperson explained. “Yet the demand for urban living remains strong. This is driving the popularity of both secondhand condos and houses.”

The hottest secondhand property markets this year include Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, and Nonthaburi, as well as the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), where industrial investors are shifting interest toward factories and rental warehouses.

In contrast, the new-home market is facing a slowdown, with a stockpile of over 200,000 unsold units that could take up to four years to clear. Meanwhile, the secondhand sector is asserting itself as the driving force behind the real estate recovery, creating business opportunities and potentially shifting the overall direction of Thailand’s property market.

“Real estate doesn’t have to be new to be valuable — if the location is powerful, the age doesn’t matter.”

