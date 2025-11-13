Bangkok hit by severe PM2.5 pollution, with levels exceeding safety limits

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025

PM2.5 levels in Bangkok have soared to dangerous levels, with 12 districts experiencing hazardous air quality. Residents urged to take precautions for health and safety.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has issued an urgent update on PM2.5 pollution across the capital, with air quality levels in several districts exceeding safety limits. On November 13, 2025, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok reached an average of 32.4 µg/m³, with areas like Bueng Kum and Lat Krabang reporting the highest levels of 46.9 µg/m³ and 46.5 µg/m³, respectively. These levels are well above the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³, indicating significant health risks for the general population.

Areas most affected:

  • Bueng Kum: 46.9 µg/m³
  • Lat Krabang: 46.5 µg/m³
  • Pathum Wan: 44.8 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 43.8 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 43.2 µg/m³

The pollution has caused air quality across the city to fall into the "orange zone", which means there are health impacts for sensitive groups. With the current weather conditions, the pollution is expected to continue, affecting overall air quality in the Northern, Eastern, Central, and Southern regions of Bangkok.

Health Recommendations

For the general public:

  • Wear PM2.5 protective masks when outdoors.
  • Limit outdoor activities and avoid strenuous exercise.
  • Be aware of symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation. Seek medical advice if these occur.

For sensitive groups (such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions):

  • Avoid outdoor activities or intense exercise.
  • Always wear a PM2.5 mask when outside.
  • Follow medical advice closely.
  • Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any unusual symptoms.

The authorities urge everyone to remain vigilant and to take necessary precautions to minimise exposure to the dangerous levels of PM2.5 in the air.

