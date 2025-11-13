Bangkok hit by severe PM2.5 pollution, with levels exceeding safety limits

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has issued an urgent update on PM2.5 pollution across the capital, with air quality levels in several districts exceeding safety limits. On November 13, 2025, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok reached an average of 32.4 µg/m³, with areas like Bueng Kum and Lat Krabang reporting the highest levels of 46.9 µg/m³ and 46.5 µg/m³, respectively. These levels are well above the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³, indicating significant health risks for the general population.

Areas most affected:

Bueng Kum: 46.9 µg/m³

Lat Krabang: 46.5 µg/m³

Pathum Wan: 44.8 µg/m³

Bang Rak: 43.8 µg/m³

Prawet: 43.2 µg/m³

The pollution has caused air quality across the city to fall into the "orange zone", which means there are health impacts for sensitive groups. With the current weather conditions, the pollution is expected to continue, affecting overall air quality in the Northern, Eastern, Central, and Southern regions of Bangkok.