‘Rain ends, dust begins’: Thailand to launch real-time PM2.5 alert system via Cell Broadcast





The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is accelerating the rollout of a nationwide PM2.5 air pollution alert system, which will send real-time notifications directly to mobile phones using Cell Broadcast technology, without requiring any app installation.

On November 12, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources Minister Suchart Chomklin instructed the Pollution Control Department (PCD) to expedite development of the system in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) under the Interior Ministry, and private sector partners including AIS. The goal is to ensure that citizens receive accurate, fast, and accessible air quality information during the upcoming dry season, when PM2.5 levels are expected to rise.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana said the system represents a public–private partnership, with the PCD serving as the lead agency. The department will collect and analyse air quality data, which will then be transmitted to the DDPM for nationwide broadcast through Cell Broadcast alerts.