Koto weakens to low-pressure cell as Thailand sees warmer weather

The Thai Meteorological Department issued its 11th advisory at 5pm on Monday (December 1) on tropical storm Koto and the cool conditions over upper Thailand.

At 1pm today, Koto weakened into a tropical depression and was centred about 300 kilometres east of Binh Dinh, Vietnam, at latitude 15.0°N and longitude 112.0°E, with maximum sustained winds of around 55 km/h.

The storm remains almost stationary and is expected to further weaken into an active low-pressure cell near the Vietnamese coast as a high-pressure system covers Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The system will not move into Thailand.