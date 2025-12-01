Koto weakens to low-pressure cell as Thailand sees warmer weather

MONDAY, DECEMBER 01, 2025

Tropical storm Koto weakens to a low-pressure cell near Vietnam as temperatures rise across Thailand, bringing easing winds and waves.

  • Tropical storm Koto has weakened into a tropical depression and is forecast to become a low-pressure cell, which will not move into Thailand.
  • A high-pressure system from China that brought cool conditions to upper Thailand is weakening.
  • Despite the general warming, upper regions and mountaintops in the North and Northeast will remain cool to very cold.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued its 11th advisory at 5pm on Monday (December 1) on tropical storm Koto and the cool conditions over upper Thailand.

At 1pm today, Koto weakened into a tropical depression and was centred about 300 kilometres east of Binh Dinh, Vietnam, at latitude 15.0°N and longitude 112.0°E, with maximum sustained winds of around 55 km/h. 

The storm remains almost stationary and is expected to further weaken into an active low-pressure cell near the Vietnamese coast as a high-pressure system covers Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The system will not move into Thailand.

The rather strong high-pressure system from China, which had brought cool conditions to upper Thailand and the upper South, is weakening. Temperatures will rise, with morning fog in many areas. 

Cool to cold weather will persist in the upper regions, while mountaintops in the North and Northeast will remain cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures ranging from 4–10°C in the North and 8–14°C in the Northeast.

People in these areas are advised to look after their health in the cool conditions and remain cautious about fire risks due to dry air.

Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are easing, with waves about one metre high and above one metre in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Thailand weather forecast: 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow

  • North: Cool to cold with morning fog and a 1–2°C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature: 11–16°C; maximum temperature: 28–32°C. Cold to very cold on mountaintops, with minimum temperatures of 4–10°C.
     
  • Northeast: Cool to cold with light morning fog and a 1–3°C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature: 14–21°C; maximum temperature: 30–33°C. Cold to very cold on mountaintops, with minimum temperatures of 8–14°C.
     
  • Central: Cool to cold with light morning fog and a 1–3°C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature: 16–19°C; maximum temperature: 30–33°C.
     
  • East: Cool with light morning fog and a 1–2°C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature: 19–21°C; maximum temperature: 31–33°C.
     
  • South (East Coast): Cool with light morning fog and a slight rise in temperature in the upper part. Isolated rain and thundershowers in the lower provinces, mainly Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature: 18–23°C; maximum temperature: 30–32°C.
     
  • South (West Coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rain, mostly in the lower part. Minimum temperature: 21–23°C; maximum temperature: 31–33°C.
     
  • Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with light morning fog and a 1–2°C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature: 20–22°C; maximum temperature: 31–33°C.
