Koto weakens to low-pressure cell as Thailand sees warmer weather

The Thai Meteorological Department issued its 11th advisory at 5pm on Monday (December 1) on tropical storm Koto and the cool conditions over upper Thailand.
At 1pm today, Koto weakened into a tropical depression and was centred about 300 kilometres east of Binh Dinh, Vietnam, at latitude 15.0°N and longitude 112.0°E, with maximum sustained winds of around 55 km/h.
The storm remains almost stationary and is expected to further weaken into an active low-pressure cell near the Vietnamese coast as a high-pressure system covers Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The system will not move into Thailand.
The rather strong high-pressure system from China, which had brought cool conditions to upper Thailand and the upper South, is weakening. Temperatures will rise, with morning fog in many areas.
Cool to cold weather will persist in the upper regions, while mountaintops in the North and Northeast will remain cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures ranging from 4–10°C in the North and 8–14°C in the Northeast.
People in these areas are advised to look after their health in the cool conditions and remain cautious about fire risks due to dry air.
Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are easing, with waves about one metre high and above one metre in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.