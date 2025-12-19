Military faces challenges along border; Investigates UAV crash and finds evidence of anti-personnel mines

On December 19, 2025, the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border, which has seen clashes since December 7, marked its 12th day. According to the spokesperson for the Thai military, Colonel Richa Suksuwan, the heaviest fighting has occurred near Phanom Ta Kwai and Hill 350, where Thai forces have been pushing back against Cambodian advances.
Two Thai soldiers have been confirmed dead, with their bodies currently being retrieved.
The First Army and the Burapha Task Force are actively working to secure key areas, especially where Cambodia has encroached. This includes regions such as Ban Khlong Phang, Ban Nong Ya Keaw, and Bang Nong Chan. The military is focused on regaining control and repelling further incursions.
The area under Thai control now includes Sam Tae in Sisaket Province, where landmines targeting tanks were found, in violation of the Ottawa Convention. Documents indicating the placement of these mines were also discovered, along with a fortified Cambodian military position along Hill 350, which complicates Thai forces' efforts to advance.
In Trat Province, Captain Kiattiyut Tiansuwan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, reported that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Forces successfully seized Ban Nong Ree and drove Cambodian forces out. Following this, the Navy’s humanitarian mine-clearing units were deployed, uncovering substantial evidence showing that Cambodia's military operations violated international law and humanitarian principles. The evidence revealed the use of anti-personnel mines, contravening the Ottawa Convention prohibiting such weapons.
Additionally, handwritten records dated October 7, 2024, were discovered, detailing the methods and characteristics of anti-personnel mines, specifically the PMN-2 and POMZ-2. More than 340 pieces of military equipment were also uncovered. Among these was a 105mm artillery shell that had been modified into a bomb with multiple interconnected fuses, designed to detonate all bombs simultaneously with a single trigger. If activated, this would cause severe damage to both Thai military personnel and naval forces.
Thai forces uncovered fortified tunnels constructed by Cambodian troops, which pose significant challenges to military operations. However, this discovery provides insight into how Thai forces can adapt and work towards achieving military objectives more efficiently, supporting both military and diplomatic efforts in the region.
The Joint Press Center for the Thailand-Cambodia border situation also confirmed that the Thai UAV (DP-20) had crashed in Poipet, Cambodia. The UAV lost control on December 17, 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM. The last known signal was detected about 10 kilometers east of Poipet.
The DP-20 UAV, developed by the Defence Technology Institute, is currently in the research and testing phase. It is being used to support the Royal Thai Army’s operations.
The military is investigating the cause of the loss of control, which could be due to various factors. Once a clear conclusion is reached, it will be used to improve and enhance the UAV’s performance for future operations.