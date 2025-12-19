Military faces challenges along border; Investigates UAV crash and finds evidence of anti-personnel mines

On December 19, 2025, the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border, which has seen clashes since December 7, marked its 12th day. According to the spokesperson for the Thai military, Colonel Richa Suksuwan, the heaviest fighting has occurred near Phanom Ta Kwai and Hill 350, where Thai forces have been pushing back against Cambodian advances.

Two Thai soldiers have been confirmed dead, with their bodies currently being retrieved.



First Army continues efforts to secure territory amid Cambodian advancements

The First Army and the Burapha Task Force are actively working to secure key areas, especially where Cambodia has encroached. This includes regions such as Ban Khlong Phang, Ban Nong Ya Keaw, and Bang Nong Chan. The military is focused on regaining control and repelling further incursions.

The area under Thai control now includes Sam Tae in Sisaket Province, where landmines targeting tanks were found, in violation of the Ottawa Convention. Documents indicating the placement of these mines were also discovered, along with a fortified Cambodian military position along Hill 350, which complicates Thai forces' efforts to advance.

In Trat Province, Captain Kiattiyut Tiansuwan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, reported that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Forces successfully seized Ban Nong Ree and drove Cambodian forces out. Following this, the Navy’s humanitarian mine-clearing units were deployed, uncovering substantial evidence showing that Cambodia's military operations violated international law and humanitarian principles. The evidence revealed the use of anti-personnel mines, contravening the Ottawa Convention prohibiting such weapons.