Nana Rybena faces further investigation for fraud, documents point to involvement of 'Way Thaitanium'

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat, Commander of the Economic Crime Division, revealed on Friday the progress of the investigation into Nana Rybena (real name Rybena Intachai), a 45-year-old Thai actress charged with fraud and violating the Emergency Decree on Money Lending. Nana has denied all allegations and intends to submit further documents to clarify her position, claiming she did not know her actions were illegal, believing the investments were part of a normal lending scheme. She also stated that she planned to repay the victims.
Thatphum confirmed that preliminary investigations and evidence have shown that Nana forged dates on bank transfer slips to deceive investors into thinking their money had been properly invested, building false trust. However, the money was not actually invested as claimed. More victims have come forward since Thursday, but the total damages remain around 195 million baht.
He added that Nana invited friends and acquaintances to invest in various businesses, claiming associations with well-known figures. However, only one business, a hair salon, co-owned with her husband, was legitimate. Police believe Nana did not act alone and that other accomplices, likely close associates, were involved. Investigations are ongoing, and further legal action will be taken against others linked to the scheme.
The police also seized assets worth over 10 million baht, including mobile phones, art toys, designer bags, jewellery, and cars. Among the seized items was a hardware wallet reader, which stores digital currency and requires a password for access. Nana claimed that the wallet belonged to her husband, Prinya "Way Thaitanium" Intachai, a Thai-American rapper, and authorities have confirmed they are in contact with him. Prinya is still in Thailand and will be summoned for questioning next week.
Authorities stated that if court hours end at 16:30 today without a lawyer or relative posting bail, the Corrections Department will transfer the suspect to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.
Latest update: The Criminal Court has granted bail to Nana Rybena, setting the bail amount at 1 million baht with a condition prohibiting her from leaving the country. The court has applied measures that consider her rights while ensuring social protection, and has appointed a psychosocial counselling consultant at the court’s mental health clinic to supervise her.