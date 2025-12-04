Nana Rybena faces further investigation for fraud, documents point to involvement of 'Way Thaitanium'

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat, Commander of the Economic Crime Division, revealed on Friday the progress of the investigation into Nana Rybena (real name Rybena Intachai), a 45-year-old Thai actress charged with fraud and violating the Emergency Decree on Money Lending. Nana has denied all allegations and intends to submit further documents to clarify her position, claiming she did not know her actions were illegal, believing the investments were part of a normal lending scheme. She also stated that she planned to repay the victims.

Thatphum confirmed that preliminary investigations and evidence have shown that Nana forged dates on bank transfer slips to deceive investors into thinking their money had been properly invested, building false trust. However, the money was not actually invested as claimed. More victims have come forward since Thursday, but the total damages remain around 195 million baht.

He added that Nana invited friends and acquaintances to invest in various businesses, claiming associations with well-known figures. However, only one business, a hair salon, co-owned with her husband, was legitimate. Police believe Nana did not act alone and that other accomplices, likely close associates, were involved. Investigations are ongoing, and further legal action will be taken against others linked to the scheme.