Fine Arts Dept plans Prasat Ta Kwai restoration; area still mined





|At Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, Lt Col Sarayut Malasai, commander of the 22nd Infantry Battalion, Task Force 2, said the Fine Arts Department has inspected Prasat Ta Kwai and is planning restoration work. He warned there is a risk the structure could subside or collapse, and urged people not to approach the site until restoration is carried out. He stressed the area remains risky and the public is not allowed to enter, except for those with official duties, as landmines have not yet been fully cleared.

“The area still has a very large number of landmines—both around Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350,” he said, noting that the walkable route is limited to concrete paths, while areas to either side remain mined. He said some clearance had been done only to enable operations during fighting, with other sections still awaiting clearance as part of a continuing plan.





Lt Col Sarayut said it took 10 days to take control of the area, describing the terrain as difficult because opposing forces were positioned on higher ground and had strengthened their positions over many years. He said there were no losses in the operation, and added that both sides are now reinforcing their security lines.

On Hill 350, he said it is a dominant high point and had previously been held by Cambodian forces in a way that Thailand considers an encroachment. He referred to other key points in the area, including a concrete observation post and Hill 291. He said Cambodian forces previously deployed in the area had since adjusted and pulled back, while Thai forces have positioned personnel along a line of roughly four kilometres.